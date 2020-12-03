I’d like to follow up on last week’s column about the importance of accurate data with some tips on how and when to contact police.
While it’s true the vast majority of residents have little or no interaction with crime, unfortunately, incidents can happen at any time and to anyone.
We associate an emergency with the telephone number 911, but most of the incidents don’t reach the level of needing immediate help.
Of course, when you aren’t sure, please do not hesitate to dial 911; it’s better to err on the side of caution and get help started. Incidents of suspicious activity should also be reported via 911; you could help to prevent a crime or aid in the apprehension of a perpetrator.
I spoke with Amesbury Communication Coordinator Laura Kilgour as I prepared for this week’s column and she shared several situations when people should contact the Police Department.
It’s important to remember that services are available 24/7; there’s no need to wait until 9 a.m. on a weekday to file a report. Although some departments may vary times of particular services, first responders are always available.
It’s a good idea to look up the nonemergency number for your local agency before you need it; add it to your contact list.
Social media has become the catchall for many topics and it can be entertaining to see the threads during a power outage, a helicopter flyover or the wail of sirens.
Facebook is not the platform for police inquiries involving missing persons, found property, vandalism, identity theft and neighbor disputes. The site is not monitored 24/7, so your message may not be seen until the next day.
You may not need to pursue further action; many incidents are simply logged to provide documentation of the matter. While agencies prefer to obtain your contact information, especially if an investigation is needed, anonymous conversations are welcome.
Many people hesitate to call because the matter is sensitive in nature but police can often provide comforting advice or guidance. Please try to write down some information when you call in case follow-up is needed, especially whether you speak with a call taker, officer or detective.
Recording the date, time called, and the person you spoke with can be a big help if there’s a need to revisit the call.
Animal issues are one of the most common interactions and while police aren’t tasked with rounding up loose dogs, they work closely with Animal Control. A quick call to report a lost dog alerts officers on patrol to keep a watchful eye in the area.
Even though Amesbury is a city, we encounter quite a variety of wildlife so questions and concerns can be referred to the ACO.
Never assume that someone else has already called; a timely report of a crime such as vandalism can help to identify a suspect sooner than later. It’s OK to reach out to your local police department when necessary; you are certainly not bothering them.
