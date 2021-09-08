The Amesbury Beat: Don't leave valuables in motor vehicles

In the course of working with various construction crews, I have the opportunity to interact with contractors from all over New England and sometimes even a little farther away.
Occasionally, there’s a break in the action and we are able to chat about the news, weather and, of course, sports.
I’m often asked about how life is in our little corner of the world, especially when the workers come from busier, larger cities.
Their first impression upon reaching the area is usually the perception that it’s very quiet. I’m quick to explain we live in a very safe part of the commonwealth but also add that nowhere is problem free.
While I’m no longer assigned the duty of gathering data and compiling statistics, I try to keep up on what’s happening in the crime business so I can share material with readers.
It’s also beneficial to help promote services provided by the department as well as the ongoing outreach efforts. I’ve long been a proponent of the importance of combining education with enforcement with hope of preventing crime and increasing safety.
Although most residents have little or no contact with their local police personnel, it’s nice to know what’s available when needed. It’s also critical for departments to keep residents informed with accurate and timely information because myths and rumors can spread the fear of crime quickly.
Our local communities experience activity but usually on a much lower scale than some of the larger cities.
I share with visitors and residents: We have a little bit of everything when it comes to crime and safety issues.
In fact, during a typical career (even locally), an officer will likely share that he or she has seen everything. While most of the activity rarely receives attention in the media, it does not take long for news to spread when something big happens.
In fact, it’s not unusual to see a Boston television helicopter hovering above every so often. Community policing is a successful and innovative approach to establishing partnerships that assure our cities and towns continue to be quiet and peaceful.
One of the most common crimes investigated in the area is also one which can be easily prevented. Thefts from motor vehicles regularly happen across our area, especially where several vehicles are left unattended.
The best defense against the perpetrators is to avoid leaving valuables in the vehicle, even when the doors are locked. Too often, a laptop, wallet, purse or packages will be left in plain sight, creating an attractive target for a thief.
In addition to stealing your possessions, the thief will likely rifle through the contents, leaving quite a mess behind. Take a couple of moments before leaving your vehicle to assure nothing attracts a thief.
I also wanted to remind readers about the third annual AFD-APD Benefit Softball Game being played at noon on Sunday Sept. 19, at Town Park Field on Highland Street.
The family event is sponsored by Amesbury Chevrolet with refreshments available as well. The winning team will be donating $1,000 to a local youth sports organization, so come out and cheer on the red and blue.
