In this week’s column, I’ll finish up my series on traffic safety with an assortment of seasonal tips.
While we often consider the motor vehicle as the popular form of traffic on our roadways, we truly share the road in our region.
In the past couple of weeks, I’ve mentioned cycling tips, distracted driving, motorcycles along with automobiles but here are a couple more. As we approach the start of summer, all forms of traffic will increase in the Seacoast because it’s such an awesome area.
Walking is one of my favorite hobbies and judging by the number of people we encounter along the way; I’d say we’re not alone.
When it comes to keeping safe on a walk or run, pedestrians need to be on their toes. You’ve got to be alert to your surroundings and watchful for cars on every outing because a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle can be tragic.
As we were taught as youngsters, always look left-right-left before crossing the street, even when using a crosswalk. Don’t assume a motorist realizes you are there or is going to stop; it’s not worth the risk.
Utilize the sidewalk when available or walk on the left shoulder to see what’s approaching. Be patient; enjoy the fresh air, spring sounds and friendly greetings you experience along the way.
Although it likely doesn’t happen too often, as a motorist, you may encounter someone horseback riding. Drivers should always be in control of their vehicle, prepared to stop and respectful to speed limits.
In the event you approach someone with a horse, please be very cautious so you don’t surprise the animal or rider. Once again, be patient and proceed very slowly until you can safely pass.
Avoid sounding the horn as the warning may startle the horse as well. Riders usually have control of their horse and are encouraged to wear high-visibility clothing and to use hand signals.
Lastly, I wanted to give another reminder about work zone safety because construction season is well underway. I’m sure motorists are frustrated with all the work happening but will be pleased when the repairs have been made.
Please pay attention to warning signs, slow down and proceed cautiously when passing construction crews. Detours and delays are understandably difficult but work zones are dangerous and far too many accidents happen.
It should also be noted that work is far from complete with the Elm Street reconstruction in Amesbury. Crews will be doing significant work throughout the remainder of the year and next between Market Square and Route 110.
In closing, I also wanted to express thanks to the Amesbury Rotary Club for sponsoring the Bike Safety Day on May 22. A few dozen children participated and two were lucky winners of new bicycles!
In addition to learning some valuable safety tips, many received new helmets and a free bicycle equipment check. Amesbury P.D. Officer Dave Clark orchestrated a rodeo course, which was educational and entertaining; special thanks to Mike Silver for supplying the props for the very realistic intersection scenario.
It was great to see the safety event return as bicycle safety for young riders is so important.
