I have a list of topics to cover in my column and had planned this one for some time. After watching the evening news last Friday, I felt this was the right time to put some thoughts into words about the profession of police work. Although I’m no longer a “real police officer,” I am entering my fourth decade of service and obviously have a very strong connection with the men and women who wear a badge every day.
Over the years, we hosted several citizen police academy sessions and always heard the same comment from participants; they couldn’t believe what really happens. I’m not saying we live in a dangerous community but honestly every city and town has a share of challenges. Sadly, there are those who do bad things, suffer from mental illness, condone violence and face the grips of addiction, to name a few. Most of the public is law abiding, in fact, we used to say we dealt with 10% of the people 90% of the time. The majority of residents want to live in a safe, peaceful environment, working, paying bills and raising families. Police officers are often the line between the law abiding public and those who want to disrupt that peacefulness.
Policing certainly has evolved over the centuries and not without notable faults and injustices. Policing, however, too often takes the brunt of criticism because officers are the most visible component of the criminal justice system. Officers make mistakes, I think all humans do and in many cases are held accountable for their actions. Lawmakers, the court system, appeals process and corrections also have roles in assuring the guilty are held accountable and the innocent exonerated. While an officer may need to make a split-second decision, attorneys have years to scrutinize and evaluate his actions.
Many of the issues facing our society today are not new and police have been lobbying for changes over the years; mental health, addictions, gang violence, hate crimes, domestic abuse and so many more. There have been endless calls for improved training and specialized services. If I had to describe police work in one word, I would use “challenging.” Officers are tasked with providing a number of services, must be an encyclopedia of laws, expected to resolve a situation that took years to develop, referee disputes, provide immediate solutions and be available 24/7. Since they are available 24/7-365, police officers are often the first to be called, even when the matter has nothing to do with public safety.
Last Friday, we learned of the tragic death of 38-year-old Worcester police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who tried to save a 14-year-old boy from drowning. We heard about the two Braintree officers wounded while trying to apprehend a suspect after a domestic violence call. We were moved to tears, watching officers escort fallen Braintree K-9 Kitt, who actually shielded his handler from gunfire. As I write this week’s column, 138 officers have died in the line of duty this year across the country and by the time you read this, that number will likely be higher. Locally, police officers truly appreciate community support and need your thoughts and prayers more than ever. Everyone has a role when it comes to keeping their community safer because we all want to live in a peaceful place.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired Amesbury police officer who writes a regular column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.