Since we are nearing the official start of spring with flowers and buds appearing soon, I thought I would make this week’s column a bit colorful.
The appearance of red lights usually means fire apparatus is responding to an emergency or you’ve got to stop at an intersection.
Blue lights mean there may be a crime happening and police are in the neighborhood, while the color green gives you the OK to go. One color doesn’t seem to get very much attention and is often disregarded, but it’s certainly one of the most important.
Daffodils, the March sun, lemon drops, a ripe banana, the American goldfinch and even Big Bird from "Sesame Street" are a few recognizable yellow things.
For motorists, the color yellow is something you need to pay attention to because it signals the possibility of danger. Many years ago, work crews wore orange attire when in the roadway, which was replaced with the bright neon yellow seen today.
Being able to see what’s ahead provides motorists with a warning as well as time to prepare and react. Unfortunately, many don’t slow down and seemingly see yellow as a signal to move faster.
A blinking or flashing yellow light as seen on service vehicles, school buses, tow trucks, construction equipment, utility vehicles and even the four-way flashers on passenger vehicles signals danger is ahead.
It is crucial for drivers to recognize this and anticipate what may be ahead. The danger could be a work crew in the road, a disabled vehicle on the shoulder, students preparing to exit their bus, a pedestrian crossing or an animal in the street.
A flashing traffic light is also used to warn motorists of a dangerous curve, a pedestrian crossing, a busy intersection or heavy traffic ahead. Ignoring the warning signs of a yellow flashing light can lead to a crash.
Most states now have the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to slow down and give space to service, work or emergency vehicles on the side of the roadway.
Your first reaction upon seeing flashing lights, of any color, should be to slow down. Reducing your speed provides extra time to analyze what’s going on and to take any necessary actions so everyone stays safe.
Paying attention and limiting distractions will give you the ability to stop quickly or change lanes if needed. While my favorite thought of the color is The Beatles sailing through the film and music seas in a yellow submarine, the color yellow is much more.
Admiring the colors of spring is a tradition in New England but be sure to take a little closer look the next time you see something flashing yellow.
