The Amesbury Beat: Get ready for Drug Take Back Day

It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinets because the semiannual Drug Take Back Day has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.
The spring collection was canceled, due to the pandemic, but the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be coordinating the fall effort with local police agencies across the country. Several local departments are participating and most also have collection boxes at their police stations.
Please check with your local police department for details on their collection of unwanted medications.
In Amesbury, Officer Dave Clark will be collecting unwanted and expired medications on Oct. 24 in the rear parking lot of the police station, 19 School St., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Substance abuse continues to be a serious problem in every community and often involves the misuse of prescription medications. Many feel using prescription medications is safer because they are manufactured and distributed in a controlled manner, unlike the drugs found on the street.
Unfortunately, the misuse, overuse and abuse of these drugs can be just as addictive and deadly. Young people are too often curious and explore the medicine cabinets of family members, which can lead to serious consequences. Physicians prescribe medications to their patients for specific conditions and they should not be shared.
Older residents are also in danger when it comes to prescription medications, especially when they are prescribed several. As medical conditions change, medications may be changed and doses adjusted.
This can become very confusing, which can result in medication doing more harm than good. It’s important to check with older family members to assure their cabinets have been cleaned out.
If you would like to dispose of unwanted medications in advance, there is a collection box in the front lobby of the police station, which is available 24/7. Many pharmacies, including the Amesbury CVS, 5 Macy St., have begun offering the service to customers as well.
Tablets, capsules, sprays, creams and liquids are accepted and there is no fee to participate. Sharps, medical instruments, IV drugs and thermometers cannot be accepted.
Thermometers can be disposed of at the public works facility, 39 South Hunt Road. The sharps collection box is in the lobby of the Ordway Building, 9 School St., but will be moved to the public works facility soon.
For questions or additional information about the drug take back service, please contact Officer Dave Clark at davidc@amesburyma.gov or 978-388-1217.
I’d like to wish Bryan Eaton the best and congratulate him on a great career at The Daily News. Bryan was a community fixture, capturing Kodak moment after Kodak moment over the years.
Any time we held an event and asked, he was sure to arrive; camera in hand and ready to roll. Bryan also was sure to document our local history, covering the good and bad with tremendous professionalism, day and night.
I’d often chuckle as he raced from assignment to assignment, assuring every local game, school function, community happening and anniversary made print. His enthusiasm with the progression of technology was contagious and it was obvious his job was also a passion.
Thanks Bryan and welcome to the club; I’m sure you’ll enjoy your craft even more as a hobby after a dedicated career.
