Well, last week was certainly a lucky one in our household. Within the span of a few days, I received emails stating I had won a gift from TJ Maxx, free COVID testing kits, an Oral B series 9 (whatever that is), a Dewalt heater and a surprise from Costco, once I completed a brief survey.
I also learned my Amazon Prime account had been deactivated, which is surprising since I never had one. Thank goodness for the powers of the internet, otherwise I might have missed these important correspondences.
Another surprising observation was that all these critical emails ended up in my junk folder for some reason.
The internet allows scammers to cast their phishing lines far and wide, providing a very large audience and countless potential victims. Today, consumers must be extremely cautious when surfing the web because the wrong click can be very costly and quite aggravating.
Just because you see a recognizable name in the header does not mean the email is legitimate. In fact, it usually does not take long to see the first warning sign: the generic return address of the sender. Remember, an offer that seems just a little too good to be true probably is. The best defense when it comes to spam email, hit the “delete” button. While many servers will direct these emails to the spam folder, too many can slip through the firewalls.
Avoid clicking on a link, which can direct you into a danger zone. Never participate in a random survey or share your personal information.
Those random questionnaires found on social media can share your interests and opinions with a variety of other sources. Unfortunately, computer technology can generate millions of emails at once, so eliminating the problem is more than challenging.
The best defense is consumer education; take a moment to screen your email before accepting anything.
The spring Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday and many local police departments are participating in the effort to safely dispose of unwanted medications.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is helping to reduce the problem of medication misuse and abuse as well as assuring items do not end up in our water supply.
You can bring medications to local departments between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and a list of participating agencies can be found at https://www.dea.gov/takeback or by calling your local police department.
In Amesbury, please contact Officer Dave Clark at davidc@amesburyma.gov or 978-388-1217. Acceptable items include pills, capsules, liquids in sealed containers, creams, inhalers and sprays.
Please do not bring needles, IV drugs or medical instruments, such as thermometers, to the collection sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.