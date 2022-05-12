In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation declaring May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week as National Police Week. Several organizations utilize the period to honor those in the law enforcement community and remember the men and women who sacrificed their lives while protecting and serving the public. The 34th candlelight vigil will be held on Friday, May 13, in Washington D.C., where the names of those lost in the line of duty during the past year will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Sadly, this year 619 names were added to the Memorial and their names can be found on the National Law Enforcement Officers webpage.
I’ve written many times about the profession of policing, emphasizing the appreciation officers have for the tremendous support from the public. Despite what is too often portrayed, most officers are dedicated to helping those in need and want to make their communities safer. In addition, several have become involved in efforts to make their cities and towns better places, joining charitable organizations, working with youth activities, tackling social issues and volunteering time and resources. Community policing is an essential function of every organization as police officers cannot do the job alone.
Most people want to live in a peaceful and safe community, realizing laws and regulations help achieve that. In our small corner of the world, it’s actually very safe but not always. Crime and bad things happen everywhere; how many times have you seen an account on the news where a witness is shocked because “that never happens here?” Honestly, a very small fraction of what really happens makes the 6 o’clock news. Police officers are given the assignment to handle a wide variety of tasks; after all, what other agency is available 24/7- 365? As a police officer, you’ve got to be a lawyer, referee, mediator, animal trainer, babysitter, traffic controller and a lot more. You’re expected to resolve matters immediately and to everyone’s satisfaction, even when you don’t have the authority to do so.
As I enter my fourth decade of working in the police field, I’ve witnessed a lot of changes, seen just about everything and can honestly say nothing shocks me. While I’m no longer handling the daily patrol duties, I still receive a few assignments as a special officer. I guess once you sign on, you never really take off the badge. Although much has changed over the years — equipment, policies, training — a lot remains the same. Police officers can see the absolute worst side of the world but also witness quite a bit of good. The mission statement of each department usually contains the word, “help,” because it’s the most important task of every officer.
Too often an officer makes the ultimate sacrifice while trying to help someone; just doing his or her job. There’s been a call for every officer to wear a body camera and many departments are eager to. What we’ve seen is the tremendous number of times these brave officers save lives. First on the scene of a house fire to rescue a family, removing a driver from his vehicle just before a train arrives, dislodging food from a choking child, running into a crowded mall toward the sound of gunfire are a few examples of what officers do every day. I encourage every reader to take a moment or two this week to remember the men and women working to make your city or town safer. Equally as alarming as crime itself is the fear of crime, which can wreak havoc on a community. We regularly see terrible stories on the nightly news, increasing the fear. Police officers need your continued support and our communities need them today, more than ever.
