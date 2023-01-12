As a follow-up to last week’s column on coping with winter, I wanted to share a few tips on handling an emergency during the season.
An emergency can happen suddenly and often with little warning, which is scary enough. When you factor in heavy snow, gale-force winds, high tides and or bitter cold, the situation escalates.
We are truly fortunate to have highly trained professionals in our area providing first response and I do not say that just because I was one. As a resident, I am thankful for the resources available in our communities and know their assistance is not far away.
I happened to be at a gathering recently and the topic of first responder access in a snowstorm was brought up. I was able to add a little to the conversation; in my 40 years as a first responder, there was never a time when we were unable to reach an emergency.
Although I have been out of the loop for a couple of years, I am confident our local police and firefighters have maintained that accomplishment.
There were certainly times when you had to park and walk, shovel out a pathway or empty your boots back at the station but we always made it through; even during the days of driving sedans.
A key to handling an emergency during the winter is to take steps to prevent one from happening. Avoid risks: stock up on supplies ahead of a storm, check your medication, prepare for the loss of electricity and stay inside.
I recall countless responses to stranded motorists who commented they were not aware of a storm being forecast. You have also got to be aware of your limitations as you get older, snow can be heavy and shoveling exhausting. Slips and falls make up a large percentage of ambulance calls, so watch your step and stay away from fallen wires.
If an emergency does come your way, there is a fire, someone needs an ambulance or an immediate police response, call 911.
Always ensure you have access to a telephone, keep cellphones charged and check landline service, which may rely on electricity or the internet.
Please provide as much information as possible when calling 911 and stay on the line until cleared to hang up. Help first responders find you by posting large numbers on your home, which are clearly visible from the street, and turn on outside lights at night.
Although it may be tough, try to remain calm, follow the instructions given, be patient and confident help is on the way.
Avoid calling 911 to check on the restoration of electricity, the status of road conditions, if school is canceled, for your street to be plowed or requests not considered an emergency.
Public service and utility companies have business lines available and the media usually provides plenty of information during a storm.
If you do need to contact first responders with a question or request outside of regular hours, use a business line. Remember, first responders will be able to access your street, regardless of how much snow covers your driveway.
