We are approaching Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. In addition to the barbecues, beach visits and weekend excursions, take a moment to remember the true meaning of the day.
Our freedoms were attained and are maintained because of the sacrifices of so many brave servicemen and servicewomen. Memorial Day is an opportunity for us to remember those veterans who have passed away.
It is OK to celebrate the holiday but do not forget those who made the celebrations possible. Have a safe and happy Memorial Day.
Police Chief Craig Bailey recognized the accomplishments of officers last week, presenting certificates and awards to several members.
Officers Peter Merrow and Adam Ivancic were officially sworn in as full-time officers; Sgt. Shawn O’Brien received his stripes; and Officer Troy Burrell received the Community Service Award for his outstanding work with Amesbury youths.
Officers Tom Nichols, Kyle Dzwonek and Ryan Devaney were recognized for their heroism in response to the water accident on the Merrimack River last June. It was an opportunity for Police Department staff to gather and recognize the daily duties, which make our city a safer and better place.
Also honored at the event was a community icon: someone who has been a part of the Police Department and city for a very long time.
Carl “Tony” LeSage reached the magic number of 65, which meant it was time to hang up his holster and turn in his cruiser key.
Tony arrived at APD in 1980 after starting his career in Salisbury a couple of years earlier. Accepting a permanent reserve spot, he turned down the full-time opportunity, realizing he was a vital part of his family business, Knight Oil.
Over the years, he would become the most familiar face of the APD: famous for his ability to incorporate common sense into policing. He was fair, yet stern when necessary but always eager to help someone in need or provide direction.
He knew the job, even without a full-time academy on his resume because they do not always cover the topics found in the real world. He was popular, not only with his peers but with the public, who would often request his response, guidance and advice.
Tony was and still is known as a hard worker. He would work all day with Knight Oil, only to pull a full eight- or 10-hour shift at the station, usually three or four times a week.
An avid rider, he was eager to start up the motorcycle for shift duties and special events, always participating in community happenings, tributes and memorial services.
Whenever you asked Tony if he could cover a shift for a few hours, he was on his way. I could also count on him to bring a motorcycle to the annual National Night Out, although he would later admit his back hurt from lifting all those kids up for a photo.
Former Chief Michael Cronin did some research and spoke at the ceremony, adding that Tony now held the state record for most time as a permanent reserve police officer.
So many kind words were expressed on social media following Tony’s retirement, which were probably a little overwhelming for him but very deserved.
Tony never liked being the center of attention but he has been a key part of operations at APD for the last 43-plus years and will be greatly missed.
Over the years, he encountered a lot, helped many and saw quite a few changes in all aspects of the community. Most of all, he was greatly respected, an amazing mentor and a true friend; best wishes and thanks to our icon, Tony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.