Although it doesn’t seem at all possible, this year marks my seventh year with The Daily News as author of “The Amesbury Beat.”
I like to express my personal and professional thanks every so often to the people at The Daily News for providing some space and the opportunity to share safety and crime prevention tips with the community.
Their public service is a great example of the benefits of partnerships; people working together and making cities and towns safer. I’m especially grateful to Editor Richard Lodge and Chief Bill Scholtz, who invited me to continue this venture in my retirement.
I actually started as a newspaper columnist in the spring of 1996 with “Watchwords” in the Amesbury News, so I’m now approaching my silver anniversary!
I usually start writing the column about a week before it appears, spending an hour or so on the first draft. I return to the document a few times before sending it across the river to Richard on the first day of each week.
When it comes to public safety and crime prevention, there’s quite a bit of material to choose from, so I rarely struggle for a topic. Our communities are also special in terms of “good news,” providing opportunities to share accounts of neighbors helping neighbors.
Even though I’m no longer on the active roster, I still connect with department members who share current happenings, trends and incidents they investigate. I also try to give updates on public services such as the child car seat and drug take back efforts.
Community policing works because most people want to live in safe neighborhoods and police cannot do the job alone. Businesses, civic groups, residents and government agencies have made some tremendous accomplishments through these partnerships as problems are identified and innovative solutions created.
It takes a village to raise a child but it also takes a village to make a community safer and better. There are no shortages of problems, issues and challenges in normal times so as we enter a new year following a pandemic, we’ll be dealing with much more.
Unfortunately, too often, society expects immediate results, which can produce poor decisions and policies; another old saying comes to mind, “Rome was not built in a day.”
I also rely on the public and readers for material, so I welcome suggestions, questions and input at any time. The best way to reach out to me is via email at thomash@amesburyma.gov as I check my city account almost daily.
I’m sure if you call Amesbury PD or Richard Lodge at The Daily News, they can pass along a message as well. I may not be able to comment on specific operations or policies and may need to do a little research, but I’ll certainly give it a try.
Lastly, I must say thanks to you, the readers, who take a few moments each week to catch a "Beat."
I hope you’ve been able to gain some helpful information along the way as we work together to make our communities safer and better places.
