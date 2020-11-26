We live in an era when we sometimes get caught up in numbers, which can quickly seem overwhelming.
Although not every piece of data is useful, others certainly are. One thing we have learned in 2020 is the importance of providing data and numbers to the public in a timely manner.
Unfortunately, the collection of data can be a time-consuming task and it’s not always easy to obtain accurate numbers. For instance, there’s no way to measure how much crime is prevented through community policing efforts and traditional patrols.
I always considered the final numbers collected through crime analysis as a “ballpark” indication of what was actually happening because you can only get out what someone puts in.
I cannot stress enough, however, the importance of accurate statistics as several factors depend on the numbers collected and reported. Each police agency is given the assignment of reporting crime data to the FBI annually.
The UCR — Uniform Crime Reporting Program — provides the public with reliable information from over 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. The data collected is broken into four categories, including crimes committed, incidents reported, law enforcement officers killed or assaulted, and hate crimes.
The data collected is categorized, compared and used to identify trends, change laws, enact policy changes and much more. As with any collection effort, like the census, there are significant challenges in the process but it’s the guideline used.
As with the census, the data translates into federal funding and the deployment of resources on various levels. Most importantly, accurate data helps local departments know what’s going on in their community.
It’s tough for the public to know what’s real or fake information because of the many resources available. Social media and even the traditional media can be useful platforms but often myths and rumors find a way to the public and become interpreted as factual.
In small cities and towns, like in our region, police departments rely on the public’s involvement when it comes to reporting. I cannot count the number of times someone called to report an incident and apologized for doing so.
My reply was consistent, emphasizing they were absolutely not bothering us and stressing the need for proper documentation. While not every incident reaches the level of a crime, too often actual crimes go unreported.
Remember that old saying, “If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around, does it actually make a sound?”
It’s important to report criminal activity, as well as incidents you are not sure about, even if you do not wish to pursue legal options. Incidents of suspicious activity are useful to report as they could be connected to something else in the future.
Victims are often embarrassed after a crime has occurred, especially if a known person is involved or warning signs are missed. There can also be a fear of retaliation or that their name will even be published in the newspaper.
In next week’s column, I will cover the best and worst ways for reporting a crime or incident to your local police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.