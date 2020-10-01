The Amesbury Beat: It's Crime Prevention Month again

For the past several years, groups have used the month of October to call attention to various safety and social issues such as fire prevention, domestic violence and crime prevention.
The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) takes the opportunity to promote the importance of public education and awareness of the crimes affecting Americans. Although not every incident of crime can be prevented, you’d be surprised at what can, just through education.
According to AARP, it’s estimated Americans lost nearly $2 billion last year because of fraudulent crimes; that estimate is a 28% jump from 2018. Obviously, police agencies and consumer protection groups need to step up crime prevention campaigns to protect residents.
I spoke with Amesbury crime prevention officer Travis Tremblay in preparation for my annual Crime Prevention Month columns. Over the next few weeks, I will highlight some of the current crimes and provide a few tips, hoping statistics can be lowered.
Community partnerships are crucial to making cities and towns safer but the pandemic took a toll on outreach efforts everywhere this year. We have discovered new ways to reach community members but technology does bring about challenges, too.
There’s really no substitute for person-to-person discussions and hopefully, the new year will permit a return of initiatives like Coffee with the Chiefs, National Night Out and “Coffee with a Cop. While unemployment remains high and the effects of COVID-19 on businesses are devastating, criminals are still making a pretty good living.
One of the most common crimes in our area is actually one of the easiest to prevent; larceny from a motor vehicle. These incidents seem to run in streaks and any neighborhood can become a target. Thieves often prefer to hit an area during the night where a lot of cars are left unattended.
Victims usually discover the contents of the vehicle tossed about the interior as they prepare to leave for work in the morning. The first defense is to close windows and lock doors; the second, don’t leave valuables unattended in your car.
A thief who sees a valuable item on the seat, center console or floor will not hesitate to smash a window to grab it. They are also able to use credit cards before you even know they’re missing. Tracking down and replacing personal documents, missing due to a stolen purse or wallet, is time consuming and an inconvenience.
It’s a good idea to check your car before leaving it overnight or unattended. Make sure to take along a wallet, purse, cell phone or laptop. Avoid leaving gym bags, packages, currency and other items, which can be seen from the outside.
This becomes even more important as the holiday shopping season approaches. If you must leave something inside, place the items in the trunk and out of view.
Please take a moment to notify police if you are victimized by a thief, even when you believe nothing is missing. Tracking crime data and trends help police agencies to know what’s happening in their neighborhoods and improve prevention efforts.
