The Amesbury Beat: It's important to be a cautious consumer

Consumers are faced with quite a few challenges today, often weighing effectiveness with affordability when making a purchase.
The dollar bill doesn’t go far these days, so stretching it as much as possible is wise and necessary. As part of the National Crime Prevention Council’s (NCPC) monthly campaign, this week’s focus covers counterfeit products.
Consumers are urged to “go for real” when purchasing goods. The council has several resources available on its website, www.ncpc.org, so please visit and become a better educated consumer.
Everyone is interested in obtaining the best deal possible; hence the popularity of sales, coupons and big discounts by retailers. Unfortunately, con artists will lure victims into buying goods which do not meet safety or health guidelines and can even be dangerous.
Many of us have heard a story about a fire caused by an exploding battery on a child’s hoverboard or an allergic reaction to a cosmetic or medication not approved by the FDA.
Counterfeit products may be less expensive but they can often be cheap imitations, costing you much more in the end. Is saving a few dollars on your child’s bicycle helmet worth the risk when he falls and is not protected properly? Do some research before making a purchase, especially when your health and safety may depend on it.
We’ve all received some medical training this year because of the pandemic and COVID-19. Unfortunately, it can be very difficult to tell the difference between information and misinformation when sifting through media resources.
Perhaps, you have heard about those traveling salesmen many years ago, peddling their “miracle elixir” and guaranteeing a cure for any ill? Well, they don’t ride along in horse-drawn wagons anymore but they truly still exist.
Today, the internet has become an international wagon, capable of delivering goods instantly to your front door. Consumers should be wary of any in-home test kit, medication or treatment advertised to prevent or cure the virus. While the development of an effective vaccine is progressing, nothing has been approved by the FDA yet.
As we approach the holiday shopping season, consumers should also be careful when making gift purchases of items such as sports apparel, fragrances, jackets and handbags.
Although these may seem authentic, look closely at the labels and the quality before taking the bargain. Electronic devices and toys are among the most popular counterfeit items, which could be dangerous in the hands of a child.
Remember the old saying, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.” You can’t put a price on the importance of safety and you surely don’t want to pay the price for anything that’s not real.
In closing, I wanted to remind readers about the fall Drug Take Back Day happening on Saturday, Oct. 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It’s an opportunity to clean out those unwanted prescription medications and dispose of them safely.
The collection location in Amesbury is the parking lot behind the police station, 19 School St., rain or shine.
