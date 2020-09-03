The Amesbury Beat: It's that time again

Ah, the month of September is upon us!
Normally, my annual Labor Day weekend column would cover the end of summer and the return of children to the classrooms. This year, however, COVID-19 did a number on everyone’s summer plans and it’s anyone’s guess when children will actually enter the classrooms.
In keeping with tradition, I’ve got to mention a few back-to-school safety tips to celebrate the holiday weekend. On behalf of Chief Scholtz and everyone at APD, I would also like to wish readers a very happy and safe Labor Day.
Hopefully, the weather will cooperate for those end-of-summer plans, but please celebrate responsibly and never mix alcohol with a motor vehicle; “Drive sober or get pulled over.”
It is likely some school districts will be opening schools, so motorists may encounter school buses along their travels. Motorists are required to stop for any vehicle with posted “school bus” markings and displaying flashing red lights.
When approaching a school bus with flashing yellow lights, anticipate that the driver is preparing to stop or is warning motorists of a danger. Children can be unpredictable; slow down and be prepared to stop. In the event you seem to encounter a school bus daily, don’t become frustrated with the number of stops, adjust your schedule to avoid theirs.
Speaking with children about “stranger danger” is an important topic, even when they are social distancing. Given the restrictions of the pandemic, most kids are likely sticking close to home but it’s still worth an occasional discussion.
A stranger is someone they don’t know well, even if it’s a familiar face. Children should never enter a home, get into a vehicle with, accept a gift from or help someone with directions or to find a lost pet, unless a parent or guardian says it’s OK.
When someone gets too close or makes them feel uncomfortable, they should yell for help. Young children are usually monitored closely by adults, so older children are actually more vulnerable.
Middle school-aged and teenagers need to be aware that bad people may try to exploit them. Even as adults, when it comes to strangers, the tips you learned as a child are still important today.
I had the opportunity to speak with school resource officer Troy Burrell about going back into the classroom and he emphasized the importance of being cautious when it comes to technology.
Parents need to monitor their child’s online schoolwork but can’t forget to monitor Internet surfing and the material they post on social networks. Inappropriate material can actually become criminal when shared, even by young adults.
There is a lot of misinformation and plenty of danger on the web but it’s a valuable resource, too. While parents and children should not be afraid to use a computer because of hacking or online scams, everyone must be aware they exist and take precautions. Remote learning certainly presents a number of challenges but it’s now a part of education.
