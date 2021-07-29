The Amesbury Beat: It's time for National Night Out

It’s almost August and I think everyone is ready to start socializing again.
The 25th annual National Night Out event is scheduled for next Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Amesbury High School on Highland Street, rain or shine.
The NNO is an opportunity to celebrate the importance and success of community and police partnerships as citizens work to make cities and towns safer for everyone.
The family-style event is open to the public and I thought I’d share some of the details of the schedule with readers this week. Officer Ron Guilmette is the contact person and will also have more updates on the APD Facebook page.
The traditional highlight of the Night Out is the Car & Truck Show, featuring vehicles of every shape and size. The Amesbury Fire Department, Public Works, Seacoast Harley-Davidson, every division of the military, and many others will have equipment on display for kids of all ages.
There may even be a blast from the past with some vehicles from the film “Jurassic Park.” I also hear there will be a nice contingent of race cars, antiques and hot rods.
The Jump Street Band, featuring some very talented and experienced musicians, will be performing a variety of classic selections to entertain the crowd.
New England Party Rentals will have several activities, including a rock wall, obstacle course and 22-foot slide to keep kids busy. Game Time Lanes and Hedgehog General Store will also have games for the kids with an opportunity to win a prize.
Weather permitting, you may also be able to get a glimpse of a helicopter from the Massachusetts State Police and Boston Helicopters.
Attendees will also be able to sample some great cuisine as local food vendors will be selling food. As of press time, Tres Latinas, Monstah Dawgs, Butter "UR" Biscuit and The Whoo(pie) Wagon are scheduled to participate.
Would you like to meet a former Boston sports star? Scheduled to attend are Don Marcotte and Ken Hodge Jr. of the Bruins, Pete Brock of the Patriots and Red Sox Hall of Famer Bob Stanley!
Not so much into sports, then how about meeting some classic characters? Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Elmo, The Amazing Spider-Man, and of course, McGruff the Crime Dog will be meeting with their fans, too!
Of course, the purpose of the National Night Out is to recognize the many community partners who help make our cities and towns safer.
Several civic groups, service providers and private businesses work with local police agencies during the course of the year and will be represented at the event.
Take a few moments to thank them for their support of community and police partnerships; together, we can make our communities better for everyone.
Officer Guilmette will be posting updates on the Amesbury police Facebook page, so be sure to jump online and check as new attractions are added.
I’d also like to thank Ron, the supporters, and participants for maintaining this tradition and can assure everyone who attends will have a great Night Out!
