The Amesbury Beat: It's time to think about student safety

Although it seems as if we just congratulated the senior class a couple of weeks ago, the start of the 2021-22 school year is almost upon us.
While much of the attention is being dedicated to pandemic precautions, there are many other safety tips to review with children as they return to the classroom.
Even if you don’t have a child, everyone is impacted when the bell rings. I wanted to share a few of those tips with parents and caregivers this week as school is ready to open.
I’ll start with the increased traffic on our streets, especially in the mornings, and emphasize the need for every motorist to slow down.
Sometimes, kids lose track of safety with all the excitement and forget to check twice before crossing. Motorists need to be alert for pedestrians, bicyclists and school buses as streets will be busier.
Drivers are required to stop for any vehicle identified as a school bus when red flashing lights are displayed.
If you approach a school bus that has yellow lights flashing, anticipate there is a danger and be prepared to stop. If you are frustrated because you seem to be stuck behind a bus every morning, change your schedule.
Bus drivers typically pick up at the same time daily, so leave a few minutes earlier to avoid the traffic jam. Students being driven to school should always be properly restrained with a safety belt or car seat, regardless of how short the commute.
Children who are walking to school are urged to use the sidewalk when available and walk against traffic when not. If possible, stay in a group and use the crosswalk after looking left, right, left.
They need to avoid crossing from between parked cars as it’s much tougher to be seen. When using a bicycle, follow the rules, be considerate to pedestrians and avoid carrying parcels or passengers.
Bicyclists must follow the same laws as drivers and must stay alert to what’s around them because a crash between a vehicle and bicycle can result in serious injury or worse.
We live in a very safe region and tend to forget about the importance of parent and child discussions concerning dangerous things.
“Stranger Danger” is a must; take time to review the do's and don’ts when it comes to people they do not know well. This includes those they may have seen around the neighborhood.
Teach children to avoid entering a stranger’s home or vehicle and that it’s OK to yell for help when they feel scared, especially if someone gets too close.
Review the tricks used, including the allure of gifts or the claim of a missing pet. Spend a few moments with older children, who are actually more vulnerable to the actions of dangerous strangers.
Young kids are usually accompanied by an adult but not so much as they reach the junior high years.
School resource officers will be working with staff at each school to assure safety is Priority 1; let’s all make the 2021-22 calendar go smoothly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.