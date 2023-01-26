I was able to participate in the recent online presentation conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Homeland Security on internet safety.
“Keeping Kids Safe Online” was a 90-minute program filled with safety tips, current data and actual case accounts of what’s happening on the World Wide Web.
Whenever I do an article about the internet, I always start by saying it is one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of mankind. As with any innovation, proper usage is the key because bad people use it, too. When it comes to young people and the internet, the need for parents and caregivers to become educated is essential.
When older people, like me, think about social media, our thoughts immediately turn to Facebook. Young people, however, rarely use the platform, preferring to utilize several other sites, gaming rooms and internet resources.
Parents need to become aware of where their child is going when online because the dangers are everywhere. In 2021, the NCMEC received 29.3 million reports of child sexual exploitation, up 35% from 2020.
They also referred over 4,200 potential victims to law enforcement. As crime prevention officer and a parent, it was crucial to speak with kids about “stranger danger” at an early age.
While there is still a need to watch out for a stranger in the neighborhood, there is a much greater concern with the people interacting with your child in your home via the internet. Through data collected, law enforcement agencies have found high numbers of children from elementary to high school age have been exposed to inappropriate material.
This week and next, I want to share some of the tips from the presentation as well as what is happening in our communities. I will start by saying, don’t feel the need to ban the internet in your home; it’s amazing when used properly.
Parenting 101: Communication with our kids is essential starting at a very early age. You’ve got to realize they mature quicker than we did growing up and need to use technology.
Kids today are wise and can navigate the computer world skillfully at an early age, they just need to do so carefully.
As a parent, it is not your job to be their friend but you must respect who they are and encourage strong communication, especially with difficult topics.
Children need to understand the dangers as well as the consequences for their actions online. Once something is posted or sent, it is there forever, which can be an issue with inappropriate material.
Kids should follow “the Grandma Test” before posting or sending anything; do not post anything you would not want your grandmother to see.
They also need to realize that sending nude pictures is considered pornography and a serious crime when children are involved. With regard to communication, stress they can talk to you about anything, help identify other trusted adults, and do not punish them when they bring up a concern or incident.
One of the points made throughout the presentation was the importance of utilizing school resource officers. Police play a vital role in keeping our communities safe and SROs can build strong relationships with students, provide guidance, help counsel and so much more.
Some argue police should not be in our schools but the SRO program needs to be expanded not dissolved. In next week’s column, I will share some insight from the Amesbury SROs, talk about cyberbullying, why predators surf the internet and what to do when someone becomes a victim.
There are an abundant number of resources available to provide support and justice.
