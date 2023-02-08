It is almost Super Bowl weekend, which is not quite the same without the Patriots representing the AFC.
Add the second retirement last week of Tom Brady and New England football fans are certainly focused on next season. Fortunately, the Bruins and Celtics are playing well and hopes are high for another duck boat parade or two this spring.
Of course, not to be forgotten, the Red Sox equipment trailer left for Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday, so spring is truly in sight.
To say we have had an easy winter thus far would be an understatement, although the cold temperatures last Friday and Saturday reminded us of what season we are still in.
As I type this week’s column, the long-range forecast still shows above-average temperatures for a bit longer. Whether or not the groundhog saw his shadow last week is still being debated but it is likely we are not finished with winter in New England just yet.
I thought I would share a few late-winter safety tips as we make our way toward school vacation week and the month of March.
Of course, tip No. 1 is to follow the forecast; do not be surprised by a blizzard. We just observed the 45th anniversary of the great one: the Blizzard of ‘78, an event still etched in many memories.
We can get a whopper, not from Burger King, but from Mother Nature. Remember the April Fools’ storm a few years back? The rays of the sun have begun to get stronger, which can mean water on the roadway during the daytime and ice after dark.
Be sure to wear sunscreen and stay alert whether driving, walking or running. Before starting out, defrost the windshield and remove any snow from your vehicle. Trying to peer through a small hole in your windshield is a very dangerous practice, especially with the morning solar glare.
Another item on the list to remember, electricity flow can be interrupted anytime during the winter. Power can be lost during a storm but also when demand is high and the infrastructure strained.
It’s actually amazing how the power grid works but several components are aging and upgrades expensive. I have had the opportunity to work with many crews over the years who maintain the grid, are called out for repairs during tough conditions, and work to prevent breakdowns.
Everyone sighs when they see their utility bill but most never see the men and women working on the front lines when called to duty. They truly deserve our appreciation for keeping our daily routines up and running. Lastly, you may have noticed the return of another New England tradition: the infamous potholes are starting to appear.
Even though there is not a lot of frost in the ground and plows have only made a couple of appearances, the craters are out there.
Drivers must always be in control of their vehicles and on the watch for dangers in the lane ahead. The best defense against a pothole is to slow down, which gives you the time to stop or navigate around it.
Spring is not far away and hearty New Englanders can easily skate through the rest of this winter.
