The Amesbury Beat: Less traffic, but still danger on the roads

For many years in this column, I tried to traditionally use space each May to cover traffic-related topics.
While the first thought of traffic is directed to motor vehicles, we actually share the road with many other methods of transportation. In the past few weeks, I have mentioned pedestrians, motorcycles and bikes, so this week I’d like to touch on some tips for drivers.
Obviously, courtesy of COVID-19, the volume of traffic on our roadways is much lower than usual. An alarming report last week revealed a spike in fatal crashes in Massachusetts during April, calling attention to the importance of responsible driving at all times.
One of the leading contributors to car crashes is excessive speed; usually a driver going too fast for the existing conditions. Higher traffic volume, although frustrating at times, is actually a calming factor.
While you may have higher crash numbers when there’s more traffic, usually the severity is less. A driver is expected to be in control of his or her vehicle at all times and prepared to stop quickly if necessary. The faster you drive, the greater the chance you’ll miss a hazard and the longer it will take to stop.
If you’ve been driving around during the day, it’s likely you’ve encountered a road crew recently. The construction season got off to a slow start, mostly due to the rainy weather but several projects are now underway.
As you approach a work zone, please proceed slowly and watch for directions from the officer or flagger. Slowing down allows you the necessary time to comprehend what’s happening and how to proceed safely.
Quite often, equipment and workers will be near the narrow travel lane, so be ready to stop quickly. Several states have “Move Over” laws to protect first responders, utility workers and tow operators because our roads can be dangerous places. Too often we hear of a crash at a work site and usually it’s because someone was going too fast or not paying attention.
Although you’ve likely not heard much about it lately, it’s still unlawful to use a handheld communication device behind the wheel in Massachusetts.
The fine structure went into effect April 1 after the initial transition period. Surprisingly, most people do seem to be following this law around the area, which makes our roads safer for everyone.
While there are plenty of other distractions, cellular phone use seemed to have become the most popular. No call or text message is worth risking a crash.
Lastly, the DPW has set up the “Pedestrian Crossing” signs near several crosswalks throughout the area to alert motorists of the increase in people crossing.
With the warmer weather ahead, more and more people are getting out for some fresh air while still practicing social distance guidelines.
When it comes to the white lines in the roadway, motorists are required to stop for pedestrians and yield to them.
