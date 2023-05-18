I remember sitting in 10th grade geometry class, listening to Ms. Leary explain about lines, angles, shapes and various aspects of mathematics.
Although the shortest distance between two points is a straight line, we quickly see there are plenty of zigs and zags in our daily lives. It is those zigs and zags, which become our memories and experiences: both good and bad.
As we grow older, we expect and accept those zigs and zags, finding we have little control over most.
We see a lot of mathematics in our daily routines, as well as quite a few lines and signs. As drivers, it is important to follow the directions found on those signs and we must learn to stay inside the roadway lines.
Each spring, as we emerge from the harsh effects of winter, a lot of those roadway markings can be tough to see. You must be careful to keep right of the yellow line, which divides opposite traffic flow, and avoid crossing over the fog line to your right.
In addition, bike lanes and breakdown lanes are not meant for motor vehicle traffic. When approaching intersections, please be aware of designated lanes that are used for turning left or right.
Some intersections (a lot actually) are designed or marked poorly, creating confusion and the opportunity for some motorists to do their own thing. Unfortunately, this situation can lead to aggressive driving, abrupt turns, frustration or even a crash.
One such intersection can be found in Amesbury: the intersection of Hillside Avenue (Route 150) and Haverhill Road (Route 110). There are only two lanes on Route 150, one north and the other south.
Route 110 does have turning lanes, which are marked and controlled by traffic signals. Although the southbound lane on Hillside Avenue and the northbound lane on Pond View Avenue (Route 150) are almost wide enough for two lanes, they are not marked.
Motorists have adopted the practice of creating their own turning lane to enter 110 west and east. In most cases, the action happens without incident but in other cases, not so. It may be challenging but you must stay inside the lines.
The annual Bike Safety Day is this Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Coastal Connections parking lot, 35 Water St.
The event is being sponsored by the Amesbury Rotary Club and Amesbury Police Department, and will feature a free equipment tune-up, a rodeo course, giveaways and free bicycle helmets. The Rotarians always make the important event a great way to kick off the riding season and deserve thanks for all they do.
In addition, Officers Dave Clark and Sean Ward will be setting up an educational and somewhat challenging rodeo course to teach riders about riding safely.
Kids of all ages are welcome and bicycles will be available for anyone who does not have one but would like to attend. If you have a question about the event, please reach out to Officer Clark or Ward at 978-388-1217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.