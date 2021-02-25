“Tis’ the season,” not for the holidays or to cope with the ice and cold, but rather to deal with the fraudulent IRS and Social Security scammers.
Their “work” is relentless; typically calling over and over, seeking victims. While the Do Not Call List and Caller ID do help to reduce and identify fraudulent telephone calls, nothing is 100% effective.
As I have mentioned many times in the past, consumer education is the best crime prevention tool on the market today so take some time to invest in learning.
I received a call from Amesbury Detective Matt Cunningham last week after he had taken a report of a fraudulent call. A resident reported receiving calls from someone claiming to represent the Social Security Administration.
Although she knew the importance of not engaging the caller, messages were left claiming there was an issue with her Social Security. She was told to call a telephone number immediately or risk losing her monthly benefit.
She mentioned to Matt that she was a weekly reader of this column and asked if we could spread the word, fearing other seniors could be targeted.
In light of the current pandemic, rising costs and uncertainty, the fear of any interruption in your monthly income certainly raises concern for anyone. Sadly, these perpetrators have absolutely no regard for your welfare and only want your money, doing whatever necessary to gain your trust.
The Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration will never call you to verify your personal information; they already have it, nor will they threaten to have you arrested, demand an immediate payment or suspend benefits without a hearing.
One of the most recognized warning signs: a request you make a payment with a prepaid credit card. Government agencies do not deal with gift cards.
These criminals are good at what they do, even using false numbers for Caller ID and rehearsing their scripts to appear believable. They will sound very convincing, so avoid any conversations. It’s tax season, which means fraudulent offers for an early or maximum return will be plentiful; only deal with reputable preparers if needed.
Many agencies, the IRS, Social Security Administration and Office of the Inspector General have valuable tips available online for consumers. It’s worth doing some research because even if you’re not a senior yet, a crook likely has an interest in your money, too.
In the event you do provide personal information or funds to an unknown or criminal person, please file a report with your local police department.
Do not be embarrassed, you are not the only person who has been victimized. It may also be necessary to contact other agencies and apply a credit freeze as further protection and prevention.
It takes a village to raise a child and to protect neighbors. Please do not hesitate to file a report or share an experience with police; you may be helping to teach friends and family members about crime prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.