As I mentioned in last week’s column, I often receive material from community members to include in “The Amesbury Beat.”
This week, Bob, who was an original Neighborhood Watch captain in the late 1990s, sent me an email with an interesting scam.
Con artists are working hard to steal your money and consumer awareness is the best approach to crime prevention. The scam actually was first reported in 2008, according to the National Crime Prevention Council, and deemed an internet hoax.
While there may not be actual reports, it’s a pretty convincing scam and a good teaching tool.
The “courier scam” involves a telephone call or email from someone claiming to be a courier seeking to deliver a package. The correspondence states a signature is required for proof of delivery to be made within an hour.
A delivery person arrives with a gift basket of flowers and bottle of wine, which seems odd because there’s no special occasion or card. The courier, in order to document a delivery was made to someone over 21, requests a fee of $3.50 from the recipient.
Of course, couriers cannot accept cash, as they could become a target for a robbery; credit cards are acceptable. A portable scanner is used, the PIN entered, an official-looking receipt provided and the victim takes possession of a nice gift basket.
Unfortunately, the courier now has all he or she needs to make fraudulent charges or an ATM withdrawal.
As I mentioned, the National Crime Prevention Council has been unable to verify incidents of this crime recently but it’s the kind of example to make you think.
Everyone likes to receive a gift or to win a prize but honestly, not much is free today. Technology is great but also allows for the quick removal of funds from a debit or credit account.
It’s important to be cautious when dealing with your accounts; be very suspicious of any unsolicited request for your card or personal information. Processing fees, taxes and similar charges should be viewed as warning signs of a possible scam.
Avoid being pressured into a quick decision and don’t be afraid to “just say no.” Although you may not be responsible for fraudulent charges to your credit card, you risk not having immediate access to funds on a debit account.
You will likely be reimbursed but the experience will be upsetting and quite a hassle. In the end, we all pay for the actions of these criminals through higher fees and interest rates.
Although we haven’t seen too much snow yet this season, we have experienced a few chilly mornings.
Commuters, who hit the road early, likely have the task of warming up their car and scraping frost from the windshield.
Please be sure to completely defrost your windows before leaving your parking space. An obstructed windshield presents an extremely dangerous situation on the road, especially at sunrise.
While it may take you a few extra minutes, it’s likely going to save you a lot more in the end.
