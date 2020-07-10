The Amesbury Beat: Looking back on 24 years of columns

I like to take a few moments around this time of year to reflect back on the start of my newspaper career.
My first column appeared on July 12, 1996, in The Amesbury News as “Watchwords” before moving to The Daily News as "The Amesbury Beat" in January 2014.
So pretty much for the last 24 years, I’ve been able share crime prevention material, safety tips and community news each week.
Times have changed thanks to technology; my initial columns were hand delivered to The Amesbury News office, where Jane Barrow would retype them into the format for the paper.
Today, a click of a button enables readers anywhere to see what’s happening in our little corner of the world. Some things haven’t changed; I am never at a loss of material to cover and have never repeated a column.
In the past, I’ve used the platform to cover current events, department services, trending issues, charities, changing faces and a little insight of what policing really is. I try to infuse a little humor, coverage of our sports teams and even a weather forecast or two along the way.
I must admit I look forward to sitting down each week at the computer and typically spend a few hours before the final draft is ready to be sent across the Merrimack River. Even though I’ve retired, I am still able to speak with active officers, who contribute material regularly.
I also like to take the opportunity to thank the people who keep the column beating; especially current Editor Richard Lodge and the staff at both the Amesbury and Daily News, past and present.
I, of course, owe a big thank-you to my high school English team, including the infamous Patty Hoyt. Most of all, I thank you, the readers, who take a few moments each week to check out my words; especially my neighbor Jackie, who assures I have a fresh copy for my scrapbook.
I often receive kind words and emails as well as suggestions of topics to cover, for which I am very grateful. I hope I’ve been able to help make our communities a little safer and better with the feature and look forward to seeing you each week, here in The Daily News.
The traditional National Night Out has been postponed from August until Oct. 6 as a result of the phased reopening due to the pandemic. Officer Ron Guilmette will be providing details of Amesbury activities to celebrate community policing partnerships as the date approaches.
Lastly, I wanted to congratulate Officers Sam Marlar and Kyle Arseneau, who graduated from the Police Academy in Haverhill earlier this week, after several months of training and a COVID-19 interruption.
Officer Arseneau actually took my spot on the APD roster, so he knows has some big shoes to fill, which I am confident he will do. Both Sam and Kyle are great additions to the department and will begin their patrol duties next week.
