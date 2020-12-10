The Amesbury Beat: Many good causes to support this holiday

We’re almost halfway through the month of December and I am sure everyone’s schedules are hectic, despite the pandemic. Shopping for the perfect gift, packages to mail, season’s greetings to exchange and attending a socially-distanced function are tough to squeeze in. Since we are in the midst of the holiday season, I thought I would share a few tips this week relating to charitable donations. This has been a very difficult year for many residents and especially for charities. It’s crucial that any donation you are able to make gets to where it’s desperately needed. Unfortunately, con artists realize it’s the season of giving and won’t think twice about taking their share.
Although COVID-19 has captured the headlines in 2020, diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart disease and ALS have not disappeared. Our communities continue to suffer from the effects of these health challenges and the tolls are devastating. Those who we owe so much too, our veterans, continue to face struggles and deal with injuries they sustained during their service. Other causes such as wildlife conservation, environmental protection, faith organizations, the welfare of pets and local renovation efforts have been forced to take a step back.
Making sure your donation truly helps those in need can be a difficult task, especially since there are so many requests for your help. The first tip to follow is to only give what you can; unfortunately, no one can support every cause. Donations should be made to charities you are familiar with; don’t rely on mere word association to assume all is OK. Be very skeptical of unsolicited email, door to door visits, telephone calls or letters and consider any pressure to make a donation a warning sign. Several worthy causes are operating locally. Become familiar with the groups working to make our communities better places and consider supporting their efforts. Lastly, know how the money donated is used by the organization before writing a check. In the event you feel uncomfortable or a bit uneasy, it’s OK to “Just say no.” Unsolicited callers will do anything to keep you talking as they try to gain your confidence. It’s best to screen telephone calls; you’ll be surprised how many never leave a message as they look for their next victim.
Officers at the Amesbury Police Department are keeping some of the holiday traditions going during the pandemic, including the collection of toys for our community. In addition to supporting Toys for Tots, items will be distributed locally with the help of several social agencies. New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Police Station anytime and your generosity is appreciated. Lastly, weather permitting, keep an eye out for Santa on Tuesday, Dec. 15 as he borrows an APD motorcycle and receives an escort throughout the city. A schedule of his route will be posted on the Police Department Facebook page before departure and updated during the event. I believe he will try to visit as many neighborhoods as possible once again this year!
Tom Hanshaw is the retired crime prevention officer for the Amesbury Police Department.
