It is the day each year that Star Wars fans celebrate and proclaim, “May the 4th be with you!”
Some may argue the franchise is overrated or for kids only but no one can deny the power of the force. Since we first met the iconic characters in 1977, George Lucas continues to entertain audiences with new stories, innovative and special effects, and old-fashioned entertainment.
Whether you are a fan of the dark side, aligning with Darth Vader or Kylo Ren or prefer the rebellion, siding with Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, Star Wars has something for everyone. As we get ready to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Death Star’s destruction, may the 4th be with you, too.
I wanted to wish Officer Kirolus “Kiro” Shenouda the best as he departs the Amesbury Police Department for a new chapter of policing in California with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Kiro began his time in Amesbury in 2016 and was instantly a great addition. Speaking three languages, the Egyptian native displayed a tremendous work ethic and certainly earned a high level of respect from peers.
His policing skills, experience with mental health treatment, and ability to interact with the public are impressive. He worked hard to improve his writing and language skills, and embraced every training opportunity. Most importantly, he was a friendly face and a great team player.
Next week, police officers from around the world will observe National Police Week. It is an opportunity to recognize, remember, and honor the men and women who work to protect and serve our cities and towns every day.
Over the years, I have written many columns about policing and experienced the highs and lows during my career. I saw firsthand the overwhelming support in our communities for the profession as well as some of the misconceptions out there.
Most residents want to live in a safe, peaceful neighborhood but unfortunately, crime can occur anywhere.
While there are bad apples in every sector of our society, most officers are dedicated to the mission of helping others and do amazing work daily. It is not uncommon for an officer to risk their own life to save a stranger.
Police work can be challenging; no one really likes to be told they must do this or cannot do that. Unfortunately, the bulk of policing involves both.
Most residents have little or no interaction with their local departments but community policing tries to change the trend in a positive way. I recall many interactions when someone opened their door to me and gasped, fearing I was there to deliver bad news.
Today, officers are regularly at public events, involved in outside activities, and work hard to make communities safer and better places.
Proactive policing helps to prevent crime and educate the public on what is happening locally. The public’s interest in policing has always been popular, as featured in countless movies and television shows.
The real world can be much different from Hollywood though, as officers do not have the luxury of calling a timeout or asking for a second take during an incident. Officers sincerely appreciate your support and truly need it today more than ever.
Retired Amesbury police officer Tom Hanshaw writes a weekly column for The Daily News of Newburyport and is the biggest Star Wars fan not on Tatooine.
