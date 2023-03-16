As we reach the middle of March, I would like to wish readers a very Happy St. Patrick’s Day and hope the “luck of the Irish” is with you.
I thought I would also use this opportunity to share a few tips concerning some unlucky scams. No doubt, at some point, you received a notification that you had won a grand prize.
The news may have been delivered by the postal carrier, a caller or an infamous email. Hopefully, you realized the announcement was a scam as there was likely a request for fees before you could win.
Everyone likes to win a prize; especially when the prize is a large sum of cash, a new car, a vacation or a valuable piece of jewelry. Criminals are eager to take advantage of someone who believes a check is in the mail.
In many cases, these scams originate in a foreign country where the larceny of American money is encouraged. It does not take long to lose a lot of money as the “collection fees and taxes” can add up quickly.
Remember, only our government is allowed to collect taxes and foreign lotteries are illegal.
You should become suspicious whenever you see misspelled words or poor grammar in any correspondence. Do not be lured into a scam by a stranger who suddenly tries to become your best friend.
Although you may be quite excited, be very wary if a caller asks you not to share the news with friends and family members. The fees and taxes you are paying to secure your winnings are going into the pockets of the con artists, not to the IRS.
Sports betting is now available in Massachusetts and this means the scams are online, too. Betters will be tempted to take chances with the promise of bigger jackpots, endless options and no-lose opportunities.
The kind of promises that sound just a little too good to be true – because they are. When it comes to placing a wager, only deal with companies approved and licensed by the Gaming Commission.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) also warns consumers about being fooled with those fancy pop-up advertisements, a link to redirect you or email spam.
Before getting on the gambling field or court, read the fine print and realize even legitimate companies can freeze your winnings or restrict your activity if they suspect an unfair advantage or irregular activity. Scratch tickets, casinos and sports betting have been popular for decades but remember to be responsible and realize not everyone wins.
In closing, I wanted to express congratulations to this year’s class of the Amesbury Hall of Honor.
The Amesbury Educational Foundation recently selected Karen Iworsky, Mary-Ellen Shirshac and Rick Poulin for the Class of 2023.
Having known all three for decades and their commitment to our community, the recognition is truly well-deserved. The induction ceremony will take place May 11 at the high school, where their photos will be added to the Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.