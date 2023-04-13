It was about this time of year, some 40 years ago, when I answered an advertisement in the local newspaper.
Retired Amesbury police Chief Michael Cronin was seeking volunteers to join the Amesbury Auxiliary Police Department. At the time, the auxiliary supplemented the full-time force with about 40 members, including Amesbury icons like Al Sears, Fred Theberge, Al LaValley and Bob Pare.
Officers were asked to help with community events, parades, special happenings, emergencies and, of course, Amesbury Days activities. The auxiliary force provided an opportunity for community service, training and public relations. In fact, several auxiliaries would become full-time officers down the road, including the Chatigny brothers, Sgt. Rick Poulin, former Chief Kevin Ouellet and current officer Dave Clark.
Sadly, the auxiliary force was phased out over the years as members aged, moved on and standards changed. Fortunately, the emergency management team would assume some of those community duties.
As I look back, it is difficult to believe my police career began 40 years ago, less than a year out of high school and without a clue of what the future would bring. Of course, one must wonder if they made the right choice but I am quite grateful for answering the ad.
Over the years, I met some incredible people, worked with some truly dedicated professionals, shared many good and bad experiences, and developed a sincere appreciation for many of life’s lessons. I got to see what the real world is like and what an amazing community we are fortunate to be a part of.
In 1996, my police career took a slight turn as I became the crime prevention officer. Although I continued my patrol duties, I was able to assume many community service duties; giving me a new perspective on police work and an appreciation for the public.
In police work, officers typically deal with 5 or 10% of the population 90 to 95% of the time. The community outreach enabled us to work in the schools, with businesses, civic groups, numerous partners, and on programs to improve the community.
Some had very little to do with policing but everything to do with making the city a better and safer place to live and visit. Teamwork became the key to success and I was proud to see how together we could make a difference.
In 2019, I was able to retire from full-time duties but stayed on as a special officer to continue some community policing work and traffic control. I had been working road details since 1984, so I seized the opportunity to continue.
I also enjoy writing and was able to keep “The Beat” going here in The Daily News: providing tips, community information and safety material. Last July, the Amesbury special officers became civilian employees but still a part of APD and able to assist with various programs, just without a badge or gun. I still am greeted as “Officer Tom” when out and about, especially when seeing alumni who attended my school safety presentations.
Much has changed in policing since the first time I wore a duty cap as with other aspects of our society; some for the better and others not so. I am not sure how I would answer that newspaper ad today but pray a new generation does.
In these turbulent and challenging times, it is crucial we have good men and women protecting and serving our communities. Community policing and the partnerships developed are the keys to making our cities and towns safer and better places today and tomorrow.
As I have reached my 40th year with the Amesbury Police Department, it will also be my last, as my wife and I will be relocating this summer to South Carolina.
Since sharing the news with family and friends, we have received a variety of reactions and plenty of well wishes. I have also been asked about the future of “The Amesbury Beat” and plan to wrap up my contribution to The Daily News around the first of August.
I also believe Chief Craig Bailey will be assuming the writing duties to keep readers informed about department happenings, crime prevention tips and important community partnerships. I will keep you posted as plans develop, keeping “The Beat” for a few more months, too.
