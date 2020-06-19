The Amesbury Beat: Positive aspects of police work

I received an invitation from Deputy Chief Craig Bailey and Mayor Kassandra Gove to discuss a few positive aspects of policing in this week’s column. It’s actually quite easy for me to do, having worn an Amesbury uniform since 1983 and coordinating many of the community policing efforts for 23-plus years. I thought I would begin the assignment by mentioning a bit about the history of policing and the importance of training. Obviously, some people have opinions, which I do not seek to change but wanted to share a few observations.
I must begin by identifying the primary job of a police officer, saying you can’t do this or you have to do that. From the time we are able to walk and talk, people generally don’t like to be told this. Recall when your child learned the word “no”? We realize the need for rules and laws, in fact every civilized society has a form of policing. Sir Robert Peel, who developed the principles of modern policing in the early 1800s, stated that every resident actually has a duty to promote the welfare of a community. His nine principles define the true role of what policing is and should be, especially today.
Training is a crucial way to improve operations, unfortunately it’s also one of the first items cut in a budget. The commonwealth requires officers to receive a minimum of forty hours per year but Amesbury officers train 120 hours to fulfill their contract. This allows the department to cover several topics; including the use of force, dealing with individuals who may suffer from medical conditions, legal updates and public interaction. Proper training not only better prepares an officer for the street, it reduces city insurance costs and the potential of a costly lawsuit. The police accreditation process is another tool used to define policies and procedures; each officer is required to be familiar with department operations. Police administrators have lobbied for improvements over the years, which were historically ignored.
I wanted to conclude with some thoughts on what’s happening today. In the next few weeks, I will highlight some examples of how positive community partnerships help make a community safer and better. Everyone agrees the horrific murder of George Floyd was outrageous and certainly changes in the criminal justice system are long overdue. Hopefully these changes will be thorough and effective, instead of politically, as we move forward. It’s also very disturbing to see the treatment and assaults on good police officers, including the senseless murders of too many. Only a couple weeks ago, first responders were being lauded for their efforts during the pandemic. We need qualified and well-trained people to do a job, which not just anyone can do. Even in small communities, police officers see unimaginable things and have been given countless responsibilities. The lack of support, threats of defunding and disrespect are going to deter good people from doing that job; I can honestly say I would not want one of my kids to become a cop today. Locally, officers truly appreciate your continued support and work hard to protect and serve their communities. No one wants bad cops, especially the good police officers who greatly outnumber the bad ones.
Tom Hanshaw retired from the Amesbury Police Department in 2019.
