The Amesbury Beat: Progress on Eldredge Memorial Skate Park

It’s been a few months since I gave an update but wanted to let readers know how things were going with renovations to the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park on Friend Street. As you may recall, efforts began in December 2018 to update the facility, which was originally constructed in 1998. After years of use and New England weather, several of the structures have become worn and in need of updating. A small committee of family and community members began fundraising and joined forces with the Amesbury Improvement Association to tackle the challenge. We were also able to consult with Amesbury native Tom Dupere, with Artisan Concrete, who not only builds parks but is an avid skater. Tom spoke with several park users, young and old, soliciting ideas for the project and creating a vision for the future.
Of course, 2020 was turned upside down because of the pandemic, which also affected our fundraising plans. As September arrived, Artisan had an opening and offered to begin phase one of the project ahead of winter. Mother Nature almost gave us enough time as workers were able to complete the structures but the flat work had to wait until spring. A few weeks ago, Artisan masons were back on site and preparations were made to complete phase one. As a result, a 60 by 80 foot area in the center of the park was totally renovated and opened to the public on April 15. Judging by the crowds at the park over the past few days, I think it’s a hit already.
Completing phase one was an opportunity for residents to have a “good news” story as the battle against COVID-19 continues. Committee members, city officials and Artisan agreed on the logistics and thanks to generous support from SPS New England and New England Specialty Concrete, we were able to complete the task. After more than a year of dealing with masks, unemployment, distancing and so much sadness; the finished project was a breath of fresh air. We also hope the results of this accomplishment will spring us forward to begin the next phase.
At this time, we are working on sketches and logistics for phase two, hoping to have a ballpark estimate of costs very soon, so fundraising can begin. I wanted to recognize some of the people who helped us complete phase one; this was a community effort, so often found in Amesbury. Although the negativity too often captures the headlines, we do live in a great city. Greg Stratis and E.F. Shea helped provide the rebar; Eric Worthen and Atlantic Trucking donated tons of stone; Joe Parisi and Jackson Lumber helped build the forms; Amesbury Youth Funding, Amesbury Lions Club, Amesbury Industrial Supply provided generous donations and many others provided service discounts. Naples Pizza on Elm Street and Five Daughters on Route 110 in Merrimac even provided meals for the crew on their long days. Lastly, the committee must express our sincerest thanks to Wayne Capolupo and the Capolupo family, without their compassion and commitment, this accomplishment would not have been possible.
We would like the public to check out the park, even if you don’t have rollerblades, a skateboard, scooter or bicycle. Please check out the renovated area as well as the existing structures to see why updating is necessary. We are going to need community support to keep the wheels turning and complete renovations. Every dollar makes a difference and makes the facility vibrant for old and young. Tax deductible donations can be made to the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park, 48 Powow St., Amesbury or with Venmo at @beskatepark; thanks again for helping to make phase one successful and we’re on to phase two.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired Amesbury police officer.
