The Amesbury Beat: Remember that 'Motorcycles are Everywhere!'

While you may not have seen too many on the roads yet, it won’t be long until “Motorcycles are Everywhere!”
As soon as the snow melts, the potholes are patched and street sweepers clean up winter’s mess, motorcycles will rejoin the traffic pool in force.
Even though it may seem a little early, the campaign for motorcycle safety has already begun. Amesbury resident and motorcycle safety advocate Paul Cote has been instrumental in initiatives to save lives for many years, so I thought I’d use a few of his tips in this week’s column.
This is a tradition for “The Amesbury Beat” and I would like to thank Paul for his dedication.
“MARCH” (Motorcycle Awareness Really Can Help) is a catchy phrase to remind motorists about the importance of being careful on the road.
Since few motorcycles share the road during the winter, data has shown the most dangerous time for motorcyclists happens in the month of March as they get back on the road.
Drivers need to follow a few safety tips concerning motorcycles as a collision can result in a serious injury or tragedy. Please leave enough space when behind a motorcycle and always check twice before changing lanes.
Monitor the blind spots of your car and use those turn signals. Many motorcycle crashes happen because a motorist makes a left turn in front of an approaching rider, failing to yield the right of way, so check carefully and slow down.
Motorcyclists should follow safety rules and traffic laws as well. It’s important to always use hand and turn signals when preparing to change lanes or turn.
Excessive speed will increase the risks of being involved in a crash, so watch the accelerator. Impaired operation of a motor vehicle is illegal and extremely dangerous when operating a motorcycle; never mix alcohol or drugs with a motorcycle.
Although some states do not have the requirement, Massachusetts does require the operator and passenger of a motorcycle to wear a Department of Transportation-compliant helmet and protective gear.
The commonwealth website states 60% of motorcyclists who died in crashes nationally were not wearing a helmet, according to data collected between 2014 and 2018 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
No one ever expects to be involved in a crash, so being prepared and alert is crucial. While utilizing noise is important for riders so other motorists know you’re there, please be considerate, especially when riding through residential areas.
Although it may be tempting to sit back and enjoy the ride, you’ve got to be alert at all times to what’s around you.
As I finish up writing this week’s column, the forecast is for temperatures in the 60s at the end of the week.
By the time you read this, motorcycles may already be everywhere. Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead this weekend and enjoy the additional daylight in the evening.
Sharing the road means several forms of traffic use on our highways and roadways, including motorcycles; be watchful for the bikes and trikes, giving them the space necessary for safe operation.
