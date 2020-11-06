The Amesbury Beat: Remember the sacrifices of our veterans

Next week, we will celebrate Veterans Day in honor of the men and women who have dedicated so much to protect our nation.
The observance, known originally as Armistice Day, followed the end of World War I, which officially ended at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.
In 1938, Armistice Day became a federal holiday until changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans and the hope for world peace.
While we still seek the day when there is peace in our world, we cannot forget to recognize the sacrifices of so many. We remember the veterans lost on Memorial Day but must honor all veterans for what they endured.
Our nation certainly has many problems, issues and challenges ahead but we live in an era when support for our military cannot waver. Sadly, too many of our veterans have fallen, not to bullets, but to the grips of homelessness, depression, substances and mental health concerns.
Because of the lasting effects of the pandemic, many traditional observances won’t be happening this year but that doesn’t mean we should forget these men and women.
Please take a few moments next week to remember the sacrifices of our veterans and think of the freedoms we enjoy because of them. Consider reaching out to your representative for more attention to these issues or donate to a reputable charity that supports the needs of veterans.
Most importantly of all: Say thank you to our veterans and be thankful for the service they provided.
If you don’t like the weather in New England, just wait a minute or two. Well, last Friday, we got a glimpse of the upcoming season with a touch of snow and cold.
We certainly hope Jack Frost doesn’t settle in for a bit longer but it’s a reminder about being prepared in November. I often mention the importance of following the weather forecasters to reduce some of Mother Nature’s surprises, especially as winter approaches. Be sure to carry a snow brush and ice scraper in your vehicle and watch your step on those walkways.
Lastly, it’s been a challenging year for fundraising efforts but many organizations still have important work to do. Almost two years ago, the Municipal Council voted to name the skate park on Friend Street in honor of my late nephew, Brian Eldredge.
The skate park is more than 20 years old and several pieces of equipment are in need of repair or replacement. A small committee was formed under the Amesbury Improvement Association and given the task of making this happen.
I’m happy to announce the first phase is underway and construction should be completed before winter arrives. We are still going to need some additional support to finish this phase as well as the steps to follow but felt it was time for a positive community story.
Several community partners are working to accomplish the project and I will surely keep readers updated. I would like to mention the work of Amesbury Public Works and J. Tropeano for their help with the demolition and disposal of materials last week.
