The Amesbury Beat: Remembering that tragic day 20 years ago

For most readers, the thought that 20 years have passed since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, is unbelievable.
Since the moment news began to spread of the attacks, our world was changed forever. The images, the stories, the investigations and the quest to bring those responsible to justice are truly etched in time.
While time has a way of healing our pain, the victims, their families and those who succumbed in the aftermath can never truly be healed.
Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, was a bright and sunny late summer day in the Northeast. In Amesbury, it was Election Day and City Hall was bustling with activity.
At the PD, our shift was an ordinary one while Chief Cronin and a few officers were hard at work on the addition connecting the fire station as part of the state accreditation process.
I believe it was about 8:30 a.m. when I was dispatched to assist the Fire department with an ambulance call on Kimball Road and was saddened to see a friend in his final hours being transported to the hospital.
I cleared the call and turned on the radio to catch the morning news on WBZ only to hear of a plane striking one of the twin towers in New York.
Initially, details were very vague, so I stopped by my house to check the television coverage, just after the second tower was struck. I remember standing in front of the set with my wife, wondering how such an attack could be possible.
A short time later at the station, everyone gathered to watch in horror as the events of the day evolved, gasping as new details emerged.
Calls came in as residents questioned their safety, yet no one had an explanation of what was truly happening.
Although we felt as though our community was safe, we knew the importance of being visible so we began driving through neighborhoods in an attempt to provide some comfort.
There were no calls, no crashes, no domestics, no neighbor disputes; it seemed everyone was stunned, rightfully so, by what was happening.
Later in the day, we actually learned an Amesbury resident, Bob Hayes, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 11. Bob was one of our Neighborhood Watch block captains, making the tragedy even more surreal.
Perhaps, you recall the days following Sept. 11, 2001; U.S. flags were everywhere, planes were grounded, there was incredible appreciation for our first responders and medical teams, volunteers worked day and night to rescue survivors, and Americans truly cared about each other.
Today, we seem more divided than ever where confrontations outweigh common goals, negativity has replaced the positive and tensions continue to escalate.
The documentaries, movies, interviews and personal reflections of Sept. 11, 2001, are available to keep those memories alive but have we not learned from the tragedy?
Take a few moments over the next couple of days to remember those lost because of Sept. 11, 2001, so their memories never fade away.
We all need to remember today so future generations never forget tomorrow.
