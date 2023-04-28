It is the time of year motorists dread but have become accustomed to seeing – road construction season has begun.
While many residents will argue the traffic cone or orange barrel should be in contention as the official flower of the commonwealth, we do realize the work must be done.
Since crews navigate around the seasons and what Mother Nature sends us, the opportunity to repave, install utility lines or reconfigure roadways can be limited. Many projects do happen during the offseason but the bigger tasks fall into a much smaller window.
The most important rule to follow when approaching a construction zone is to slow down. Far too many accidents and near misses continue to happen despite reduced speed zones, abundant signage and manual instructions.
Reducing your speed gives you the extra time to react and see what is going on. It is not uncommon for crews to enter or drop something into the travel lane. Anytime something is in the roadway ahead, take the important step of slowing down; you can help make the roadways safer for everyone.
We have also begun to see a lot more bicycles sharing the roadways with the warmer weather.
A law recently went into effect in Massachusetts that requires drivers to be more cautious when encountering “vulnerable” road users. This includes bicyclists, emergency workers, pedestrians and many others.
When passing anyone, who may be in the street or close to it, motorists are required to leave a distance of at least 4 feet. While this may result in a need to cross the center line, drivers should be extremely careful and pay attention.
The state has been installing bicycle lanes on some roadways, which are designed for bicyclists, not parking or passing. You should also use caution when making a right turn on a street with a bicycle lane, especially in heavy traffic, to assure a bicycle is not in the lane.
Any collision between a motor vehicle and pedestrian or bicyclist can result in a serious injury.
Officers Dave Clark and Sean Ward delivered nearly 200 pounds of unwanted medication to the Drug Enforcement Agency on Saturday as part of the spring drug take back effort.
If you missed this collection, items can still be dropped in the kiosk at the police station. Remember, if you do not want or need them anymore, get rid of those old prescriptions.
Lastly, with the reopening of seasonal venues, the start of spring sporting programs, numerous community events and folks out for a drive, traffic volume will begin to get heavy in our area, especially on the weekend.
Unfortunately, patience and driving can be challenging but truly necessary. Local communities have reduced the speed limits and enacted other measures in order to make our streets safer for everyone.
There seem to be more and more incidents of distractions, reckless driving, road rage and impaired operation, too.
These practices put too many innocent people in danger; when you see an incident of reckless operation, contact the police and provide as much information as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.