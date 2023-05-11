I like to devote a column or two each May to an important topic: the varieties of traffic we encounter.
The mention of the word “traffic” makes most of us think about passenger vehicles but many other modes of travel share our roadways: bicycles, trailer trucks, motorcycles, pedestrians and even horses, for example.
As spring slowly becomes summer in our area, the amount of traffic on our ways increases. With the additional volume comes the higher chance of a crash, hence a need to be even more careful.
Today, we are fortunate to have the safest vehicles in the history of transportation but continue to see far too many crashes and tragedies.
You may not realize that there are three collisions in a crash: the vehicles involved, the occupants and the internal organs of the occupants.
Safety belts, child restraints, air bags and helmets help to reduce the severity of an injury but are only effective when used correctly.
Over the years, campaigns and new regulations to promote the use of safety equipment have been very effective. In fact, most occupants do not hesitate to buckle up or fasten their child properly.
While most follow the laws and rules of the road, others disregard them and make our roadways dangerous. Speed limits, traffic signals, signs and road markings are in place for a reason.
Motorists have a lot to consider when behind the steering wheel: other vehicles, changing road conditions, signage and more. Leaving enough time to get from Point A to Point B can be a challenge, especially when encountering delays and detours.
Patience is crucial but seemingly nonexistent today. As a motorist, you must concentrate on safe driving, limiting distractions and avoiding practices that affect your ability to operate.
Alcohol or drugs and driving do not mix; you will not drive better after indulging. Impaired operation continues to wreak havoc on our roadways, killing and injuring thousands annually, despite education and harsher penalties.
It is never worth the risk or consequences; avoid driving if you have been drinking or used any kind of drug.
Walking has always been popular and it is great to see friends and neighbors outside, enjoying the fresh air. Much has been written about the condition of sidewalks in every community but pedestrians should make every attempt to use them when available.
If there is no sidewalk, walk to the far edge of the roadway, against traffic. Walking in the roadway is very dangerous; being struck by a motor vehicle will result in a serious injury or worse.
Given the speed and other violations of drivers, the odds of being struck are much higher today. Pedestrians must also be attentive to what is happening around them, look left, right, left before crossing the street and never assume a driver will stop just because you are in the crosswalk. Young children should be accompanied whenever possible and it is never too early to teach them about safety.
Lastly, motorcycles are everywhere, so be sure to check twice before changing lanes, backing up or making a turn. A collision between a motorcycle and motor vehicle can also be very dangerous.
Motorcyclists should also be very aware of the traffic around them and recognize any danger ahead. It goes without saying: alcohol or drugs and motorcycles never mix; be an easy rider and safely enjoy your time on the road.
