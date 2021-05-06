Thus far in 2021, we have experienced the winds of March, which kept blowing during April; the April showers, which helped with the drought; and now we’re ready for May flowers.
Over the next few weeks in “The Amesbury Beat,” I’ll be covering some traffic safety tips, not just for drivers, as we roll toward summer. Sometimes, it’s tough to remember but we share the road with many types of traffic and safety needs to be Priority 1 for them all.
This week, I wanted to start with passenger vehicles, since the bulk of traffic is automobile related. Our area is a bit unique: the two largest communities are cities but still have a small-town appeal.
We border New Hampshire and two major highways traverse the region, translating into a lot of traffic. As a result, it can get busy and crashes can happen, anywhere and any time. I was involved with data collection during my career in Amesbury, providing statistics to the mayor’s office for years.
Officers submitted about 300 crash reports and responded to about 500 annually, but the top locations and causes were usually predictable.
In Amesbury, Route 110 (Macy Street and Haverhill Road) carries the largest volume of traffic; Elm St. features a lot of traffic and many options for drivers, including intersections and businesses, while Main Street is the longest public way.
These streets did and still have the highest crash numbers. Resolving traffic issues is never an easy solution, especially as the region expands and costs for reconstruction increase. Over the years, trouble spots have been identified and addressed but honestly, every neighborhood has a traffic issue.
The majority of crashes happen because of inattention, improper speed, impairment or operator error; the classification was actually changed to “crash” because most incidents are not accidental.
While factors such as weather, roadway design and inadequate signage can also contribute, it’s up to each operator to maintain control of their vehicle. Unfortunately, you might be the best driver in the world but the person sharing the road may not be. Experience, paying attention, limiting distractions and the early recognition of a danger ahead are essential to safely get from here to there.
Police utilize a combination of enforcement and public education to promote safer roads. Traffic safety relies on drivers following the rules, unfortunately, sometimes they don’t.
Driving over the speed limit, in the wrong lane, failing to stop at a sign or signal, following too closely and even not using a directional signal can lead to a crash. Most officers assigned to traffic duty have responded to a serious crash during their careers.
Not every motorist pulled over receives a citation, in fact, most receive warnings. When someone feels they were issued a citation wrongly, a process is in place to appeal the officer’s action.
The fines generated from traffic citations are also split between the commonwealth and the general fund of the town or city; funds do not go into police budgets.
Wear a safety belt, obey the speed limit, avoid distractions like a cell phone and keep your eyes on the road.
Operating a motor vehicle takes your complete concentration because it’s an important responsibility.
