The Amesbury Beat: School resource officers are 'invaluable' to the community

With nearly 2,000 students, five buildings and 320 employees, the Amesbury public school system represents a large sector of our city, which is why a strong partnership with the Police Department is so important.
As I mentioned last week, officers are working with educators on a variety of levels to assure students stay safe, physically and emotionally. Their work involves counseling, mentoring, coaching, crisis intervention, crime prevention, guidance, safety education and much more. It’s a fantastic example of communication and community policing.
They also work with social providers to assure an entire situation is addressed. Students who may be having difficulties are the focus of roundtable discussions to determine an effective plan. Officers are able to check on students, during and outside school hours, to assure all is going well.
Since the same officers are assigned to the program, the consistency is crucial as they become familiar with students and their backgrounds. The ability to intervene and work with family members in addition to the school staff is beneficial. Administrators often contact school resource officers well after school time when a situation or question arises and receive immediate attention.
A key role of the officers is to investigate possible criminal activity, including bullying, sexting, substance abuse, threats and assaults. The tragedies of bullying and school shootings cannot be forgotten and steps must be taken to reduce these threats in every school district.
The SROs are “invaluable,” taking the lead with planning, staff training and student drills. In fact, SRO Jon Morrill is an instructor, helping to educate school districts across the country.
The school staff and officers meet regularly to establish, review and update emergency protocols. They sit with students to explain the dangers associated with underage drinking and substance abuse as well as their consequences.
Officers also share their knowledge of police operations as guest lecturers, chaperone field trips, coordinate school events and attend functions. They are involved with efforts such as Grad Night, the Rotary Club, and many charitable and community causes.
On the field, court, ice or diamond, SROs act as role models, supporting athletes as assistant coaches. Whether it’s joining students at lunchtime, greeting them upon arrival or playing basketball with a student who’s earned his way out of an issue, the officers are sometimes described as “big kids.”
It’s about building a foundation with hope of seeing every student become successful as an adult. Officer Guilmette could not remember the number of recommendations he’d been asked to write.
In conclusion, the Amesbury school resource officer program is an example of what can be done to make our communities safer and better.
The effort promotes strong communication, encourages teamwork, addresses problems constructively and provides children with a safer learning environment. Students, teachers and administrators face numerous challenges in today’s world: physically, personally, environmentally and socially.
A police officer’s priority is to help people, regardless of what you may have seen portrayed recently. Moving forward, the department plans to assign Officer Danielle Bower, who is also a captain with the Massachusetts National Guard, to the program this fall.
The administrators of both departments are excited to have a female officer interact with students and become a role model for young women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.