The Amesbury Beat: School resource officers play an important role

Although public schools are on summer break, there’s still plenty happening in anticipation of the 2020-21 year.
I was able to speak with several administrators over the past couple of weeks in regard to the school resource officer program (SRO) in Amesbury.
Since there have been calls to eliminate the effort, I wanted to get an idea of what’s involved with the program, more so from the school perspective than the officers’ view.
The program began in 2000 thanks to a federal grant and has been in and out of the schools since as a follow-up to the DARE program. I must admit I was pleasantly surprised with what I learned and wanted to share some information with readers in this week’s column and next.
The Amesbury SRO program is an assignment of the Police Department; no funding comes through the school budget. The program was expanded two years ago after consultation with school officials in order to meet their needs.
Officers are assigned to the schools but also available for other service calls during the day. The expansion allows better access, specific contacts and incredible communication between the departments both during and after school hours.
After federal funding ceased, police administrators felt the school partnership was too important to end as the school system represents a large sector of the community.
Recently, many questions about police training and their response to mental health issues have been mentioned. Each SRO is required to attend a significant amount of basic and advanced training, as well as, continuing education throughout the year.
They also act as liaisons with social providers, sitting in on numerous roundtable sessions. Since interaction in the schools often involves students with challenges, it is crucial the officers are trained and prepared to deal with any crisis.
In fact, Superintendent Fulgoni commented that the officers' experience of dealing with these students is invaluable police training. They also develop a rapport with students, which is useful if police are called to a home outside of school hours.
Nothing is worse than the presence of myths and rumors and unfortunately misinformation can spread quickly thanks to social media today. The SROs are not present to arrest students, check hall passes or replace school discipline.
They realize their role is to assist the school staff and any interactions are mutual. In my conversations with Superintendent Fulgoni and the school principals, I heard nothing but positive comments and countless examples of how the SROs helped diffuse a situation, worked with families to address social needs, provided access to community services and much more.
When incidents did require interaction with a state agency, such as DCF or juvenile court, the matters were handled professionally and thoroughly. They make every effort possible to educate the youth rather than prosecute; utilizing school and parental discipline.
I heard descriptions such as “amazing,” “instrumental,” “invaluable,” “impactful” and “always approachable” from the school leaders as they spoke about the officers.
In next week’s column, I will discuss some of the specifics relating to the program, including as a defense against threats such as bullying, peer pressure and school shootings.
