The Amesbury Beat: Seek alternate routes to avoid Elm St. project

If you’re a resident of Amesbury, have passed through recently or just checked out social media, you’re likely familiar with the Elm Street reconstruction project.
I thought I’d give readers a brief update on the progress after spending some time in the trenches over the past few weeks. Although it seems as though the project will never end, crews with the J. Tropeano company have been hard at work, even with the excessive heat and summer showers.
A lot of the work has been happening under the roadway, but I’m sure neighbors are thrilled with what can be seen so far.
The section between the Route 495 overpass and Route 110 is excavated and construction of retaining walls is underway.
Contractors are also installing new curbing and pouring concrete sidewalks between Oak Street and Goss Avenue. The actual completion date is not until fall 2022 but construction on the larger aspects of the job is progressing nicely.
It will be a few more weeks until paving arrives so motorists should continue to seek alternate routes unless you reside or have business in the area. Some of the work requires sections of the roadway to be completely closed at times, so expect detours, too.
Elm Street is the busiest street in the city and the reconstruction will help facilitate a safer flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Over the last few weeks, several concerning stories have made the news, including a home invasion during the night in Merrimac. While cases such as this are rare in our area, it’s still a very alarming incident to residents and law enforcement.
Hopefully, investigators will identify the suspect and file charges soon. It’s difficult to prevent every incident of crime but important to realize that there are dangerous individuals in every community.
Everyone can help make their neighborhood safer by reporting suspicious activity, looking out for neighbors and learning about crime prevention. Your local police departments want you to live in safe communities, so please do not hesitate to contact them with your concerns.
Lastly, I wanted to remind readers about the National Night Out event, happening in Amesbury on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The NNO is an opportunity for police agencies and residents to celebrate the importance of community policing, as partnerships help make neighborhoods safer.
Officer Ron Guilmette is organizing the annual Car & Truck Show this year, which marks the 25th time Amesbury has taken part in the national program.
As of press time, he has arranged for a display of various vehicles for all ages to enjoy, including military, emergency, construction and public service.
It’s also possible a helicopter or two will make an appearance if weather permits. This year, several vendors, including Monstah Dawgs, Butter UR Biscuit and Whoo(pie) Wagon will be on hand with a variety of samplings available for purchase.
I’ll have much more information about the National Night Out in the next couple of weeks, but mark your calendar now for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 6 to 8 p.m. at Amesbury High School on Highland Street.
You won’t want to miss this event!
