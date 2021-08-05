The Amesbury Beat: Signs, signs, pay attention to the signs

I’ll take a page from the Five Man Electrical Band to start this week’s column, using the words from their 1971 hit: “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign, blockin' out the scenery, breakin' my mind; do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”
Motorists will likely agree the number of signs, street markings and traffic controls can be a commuting headache.
Although it may seem confusing and unnecessary for some, most are installed with a purpose. In fact, crashes are often the result of someone not following the guidance of a traffic control device.
Recognizing and knowing the function of traffic controls is the responsibility of every driver, even though there are quite a few to remember.
It’s easy to take a traffic control for granted, especially when passing the same signs, day after day. Unfortunately, more and more people seem to be disregarding posted signs while others don’t seem to realize their meaning.
Traffic control devices are installed to make our roadways safer by reducing the number of crashes, enabling traffic flow and providing guidance. Motorists should also be prepared for changes along the way as traffic controls can be revised.
One of the more confusing traffic markings is actually the first one taught in driver education: the yellow line.
Drivers are required to drive in the lane to the right of the yellow line, unless directed to do otherwise. Certainly, times arise when an operator must cross the line but disregarding the painted markings can lead to a crash.
Roadway improvements can be costly and time consuming as motorists are very familiar with road construction in our area. Rather than installing permanent curbing, highway crews often use painted markings to direct motorists: arrows, traffic islands and bike lanes are a few examples.
Unfortunately, these markings are not as effective as the permanent structures and often ignored.
A few years ago, the intersection of Hillside Avenue (Route 150) and Haverhill Road (Route 110) was reconstructed; a change that was long overdue after many serious crashes.
One change included the addition of turning lanes on Haverhill Road to allow safer left turns. A number of crashes continue to occur as motorists look to get a “head start” by entering the turning lane before it actually begins.
The approach to the turning lane is clearly marked with yellow striping but motorists often drive across without even slowing down, seeking to get the pole position at the lights.
Since many of our streets are narrow, painted markings are used to accommodate truck traffic as well. It’s important to assess where turning lanes actually begin, marked with solid white lines, and to avoid driving over yellow lines.
During the summer months, there’s quite an increase in traffic around our area. The allure of the beaches, local festivals and nice weather invite locals and tourists to get out and enjoy northeastern Massachusetts.
As a result, traffic crashes typically increase as do incidents of poor driving behavior. It’s always best to avoid a confrontation with another motorist; road rage is real and unpredictable.
If you feel the actions of another motorist were dangerous, contact police and provide as much information as possible. You should avoid displaying hand gestures, expressing your feelings or using your vehicle to confront the offender as the situation could escalate.
Report improper and dangerous driving to the authorities and let them confront the offender.
