The Amesbury Beat: Some seasonal tips for the holidays

It’s Christmas week and on behalf of Chief Bill Scholtz and the staff at Amesbury Police Department, I would like to wish readers a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday Season. As we saw with Thanksgiving a few weeks ago, celebrations are going to be a bit different this year. I’ll leave the pandemic tips to the health providers again but please continue to be careful as we work toward an eventual end of the pandemic. It’s a blessing to see the arrival of vaccines and we hope to see a reduction in cases and deaths very soon.
I wanted to share a few holiday tips this week as we prepare to ring in a new year. Although you’ve likely heard a few of these before, it’s a great opportunity for a reminder or two. The holiday season is meant to be a time for celebrations but too often a tragedy captures the headlines. Alcohol, drugs and motor vehicles never mix; please drive sober and make arrangements if you have been partying. It’s not worth the risk to you or others, let alone the costs and consequences if you are stopped. Officers will be out working to keep our roads and highways safer for everyone.
Seat belts save lives; buckle up when your car is moving, regardless of how short the trip. Air bags save lives, too, but are designed to work with your belt system. Children belong in the back seat, properly restrained in a child seat. Driving while distracted is not an acceptable form of multi-tasking. Diverting your attention from the road, even for a few seconds, to check a text or pick up the cell phone can be tragic. Winter is here, which means the challenges of snow and ice for motorists as well; be sure to remove all the snow and ice from your vehicle. We’ve already had one good storm and more are likely to come.
I also wanted to add a few safety tips related to fire prevention since winter has arrived. Real Christmas trees are truly festive but need a lot of water; make sure your tree stays hydrated because a dry tree in your home is very dangerous. Be cautious with extension cords. Only use Underwriters Laboratory approved decorations, give space heaters plenty of room, monitor stovetop cooking with handles turned inside and never leave candles unattended. With temperatures dropping, many households turn to fireplaces, wood stoves and pellet stoves for heat. Take the necessary time to make sure these units are kept clean and are in good working order. Chimney fires can spread very quickly; dial 911 for assistance immediately if one starts. Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms save lives; test yours routinely and act quickly when they sound. I’d like to thank Deputy Jim Nolan of the Amesbury Fire Department for helping with these important safety tips. Please stay safe this holiday season as we look forward to the new year.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired officer from the Amesbury Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.