As this weekend approaches, local fire departments utilize the opportunity to remind residents to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.
Alarms can help save lives and smoke detectors are a proven necessity in every home. The combination of revised building codes and safety education helps avert a tragedy; the sooner you know there is a fire, the quicker you can get out.
I reached out to Amesbury Fire Chief Jim Nolan for some help with this week’s column as we prepare to “spring forward” over the weekend.
A couple of weeks ago, I spoke with my neighbor Al, who suggested an important topic for “The Beat.” Al and his family have lived in their home for 25 years and recently had an issue with a smoke detector.
He was surprised to learn the devices also had a shelf life and thought it important for everyone to know. Chief Nolan recommends using the 10-year lifespan rule, especially if the unit is a sealed, battery-only detector.
In the event the detector becomes discolored, it is time for a new one. Detectors should be UL or ETL approved per code, which is indicated on the bottom of the unit.
Massachusetts requires the use of photoelectric detectors as opposed to ionization ones; do not try to save a few dollars by purchasing a cheap detector as your life could depend on it. Local merchants can help you select the right one for your needs.
Chief Nolan said homes are required to have one smoke alarm per 1,000 square feet of inhabitable space, including the cellar/basement. Homes built after August 1997 are also required to have a detector in every bedroom.
Carbon monoxide alarms are important, too, and required in any building with an appliance capable of producing CO. They must be positioned within 10 feet of bedroom doors and have a lifespan of five to seven years. Combination alarms are now available and must have a voice feature to indicate what the problem is.
Every local fire department will be happy to assist with any questions or concerns when it comes to an alarm. In the event your alarm activates because of an emergency or if you are not sure why it is ringing, call 911.
For questions, utilize the business number for your local fire department, which is 978-388-1333 in Amesbury. Staff will even be able to visit your home to assist with any issues or change a battery.
I would like to thank Al and Chief Nolan for their contributions to my column this week. Lastly, do not forget to set your clocks ahead this weekend and double-check those automatic ones to assure you are not late on Sunday.
The sunset will also be an hour later, which means more time for an evening walk; motorists should expect more pedestrian traffic as the weather warms in the weeks ahead.
