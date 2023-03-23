Well, it seems the meteorological start of spring on March 1 turned into the start of winter this year.
In any event, the official start of spring occurred this week and with some additional sunlight, it is time for spring fever! The flowers have begun to sprout, birds are everywhere, the sunshine feels hot and the Red Sox open their quest for a pennant next week.
Before we know it, Little League practice will be in full swing, motorcycles will be everywhere, and skaters will roll into the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park. Yes, spring is here and we made it through another winter in New England.
I wanted to share a couple of reminders in this week’s column pertaining to the safe operation of motor vehicles, especially during spring. Distracted driving is just as dangerous as impaired driving; operating a motor vehicle requires your complete attention.
I have often written about multitasking when driving but using a cell phone, holding your dog, reading a book or the newspaper and working while driving can be dangerous. Distracted driving is illegal, often contributing to a marked lanes, traffic signal or speed violation.
In other cases, the activity leads to a crash or confrontation with another motorist. We share the road with a lot of other traffic, including bicyclists and pedestrians, which are easy to miss when not paying attention.
I mentioned holding your dog in the previous paragraph; this is an incredibly dangerous practice for your furry friend but witnessed all the time. It is very common to see older drivers with their dog sharing the steering wheel; their dog who likely means the world to them.
Sadly, in a crash, the risk of serious injury or death to the dog is significant. An unrestrained dog can be ejected from the vehicle, crushed by the operator or an airbag, and tossed about the interior. I hate to be graphic but it is a reality seen far too often.
There are several products available to assure a safer ride for your best friend: pet seats, tethers and more. Please invest a few dollars to protect your passengers, including the furry and fuzzy ones.
I also mentioned the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park in the opening paragraph and wanted to share some exciting information. The committee to renovate the facility has begun meeting again and making plans to continue the fundraising in 2023.
We were able to exceed the $80,000 mark last year, bringing us closer to the starting line. Over the next few months, I will keep you posted on the progress and upcoming events.
You can also visit the website, brianeldredgememorialskatepark.com, to donate, learn more about the history of the facility and see what is ahead. This community asset is used by cyclists, skaters and more – young and old. Your support is greatly appreciated as we upgrade the park for decades to come.
Lastly, I made a guest appearance last week on “Around Amesbury,” the cable television show, hosted by Meryl Goldsmith. We spoke about the prevalence of scams and some tips to avoid being victimized.
The show has been airing on cable Channel 12 in Amesbury and available online through Amesbury Community Television. I would like to thank Meryl and the Channel 12 production crew of Tony, Pat and Russ for helping to prevent crime in our communities.
