We have made it to the month of March, which brings about thoughts of spring.
Meteorological spring began on March 1, a little ahead of the official start on the 20th but as we have seen recently, we cannot put away the mittens and shovels just yet.
It is the time of year when we typically see some very changeable weather conditions, with a potential for large storms, rollercoaster temperatures and even a thunderstorm or two. Remember, the wet roads during the daytime become the icy roads after dark.
The Red Sox have begun their exhibition schedule and you will see many more signs of spring very soon. One of those sights we see during spring is the return of motorcycles as enthusiasts are eager to get back on the road again.
Local safety advocate Paul Cote encourages all motorists to “check twice” when sharing the way. Statistics indicate that crashes during the early spring months have been on the rise over the past few years, which translates into injuries and deaths.
Motorcyclists do not have the protection around them as operators of passenger vehicles do, so crashes can be very serious. The local motorcycle safety awareness campaign will officially be happening in a couple of weeks but here are a couple reminders for us all.
Motorists should check twice before making a lane change, taking a left turn or when approaching a motorcycle in traffic. Give cyclists plenty of room and always be aware of your speed.
Excessive speed reduces the amount of time for you to react to a dangerous situation and remains one of the greatest contributing factors in a crash. Control of your vehicle is necessary and any lapse can lead to a crash. As we begin to experience more daylight and warmer weather, slow down and enjoy the upcoming season.
I received a nice email from Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey the other day, citing a report filed by Officer Ron Guilmette.
Officer Guilmette spoke with a woman who avoided being scammed by a criminal after reading about the warning signs in this column. It was the old “your grandson is in jail” routine, where the caller claims the youth is in trouble and needs bail money.
Fortunately, she did not go along and ended the call, saving $12,500. I often hope readers pick up a tip or two and prevent a crime because the volume of scams is off the dial.
The best defense against a scam is to be educated on what is happening. Thank you for taking a few moments to read “The Beat” and hopefully together, we can prevent more crimes.
