We have reached the end of October, which means it’s almost time to celebrate Halloween.
Of course, 2020 has been frightfully memorable already but I think most of us welcome any hint of normalcy. I look forward to Halloween and enjoy writing the safety tips column each year, but must acknowledge that COVID-19 is still with us.
I’ll start as I have in the past; if you do not feel safe sending your children out, don’t. Those who do not wish to pass out treats, please leave outside lights off. I think everyone understands how things differ this year. Those distributing treats are asked to assure walkways are clear and well-lit for the little ones.
Trick-or-treat will be observed in Amesbury and many other communities on Saturday between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Parents should accompany their children and canvass their own neighborhood.
As skies darken, it’s a good idea to carry a flashlight and always stay alert to traffic. We urge pedestrians to use the sidewalk when available or walk against traffic when not and always look; left, right, left to assure it’s clear before crossing. Motorists should be aware of the added pedestrian traffic during trick-or-treating time and drive cautiously, especially in neighborhoods.
We reside in a very safe region but it’s still important to discuss “stranger danger” with children, especially as they grow older.
A stranger is someone your child does not know well; they should never get into a car with a stranger or enter a house. Familiarize them with the tricks dangerous people will use: offering a gift, helping with a lost pet or claiming someone is hurt.
Children should maintain a safe distance and not be afraid to yell loudly if the distance is compromised. Not every stranger is a bad person but everyone must realize there are dangers in any city or town.
I’ll refer to the CDC guidelines for handling treats, which are available just about everywhere. It’s always been a good practice for parents to inspect treats before consumed and discard anything suspicious.
Costumes should be fitted to prevent a fall, lightly colored for better visibility, and make sure those masks don’t obstruct your child’s vision. Purchase flame-retardant garments and avoid getting too close to any candles or jack-o-lanterns. It’s also a good idea to limit the treats collected to avoid an unwanted trip to the dentist.
We’re also turning clocks back this weekend, which means a much earlier sunset. Motorists are urged to be vigilant for bicyclists and pedestrians in the later afternoon as sunset nears 4:30 p.m.
I’m sure my friends at the Fire Department would want to remind readers about the importance of changing batteries in smoke detectors this weekend, too. We’re getting close to the time of year when roads can become icy and the leaves are also starting to fall and pile up; remember they can be slippery when wet; Welcome to November.
In closing, have a very Happy Halloween and keep an eye out for those ghosts and goblins.
