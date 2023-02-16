I had the opportunity to speak with the Low Vision Support Group last Thursday at the Senior Center, sharing data on scams, some crime prevention tips and plenty of stories and laughs. When it comes to scams, the numbers are certainly alarming but it is refreshing to see how residents are fighting back and learning to slam the door on these perpetrators.
Consumer education is the best defense against the ploys used today, which are often twists on age-old gimmicks. We concluded it’s OK to hang up the phone, shred a letter or hit the delete button if you suspect a scam.
Thieves have little or no remorse for their actions and it is OK to just say “no.” Since we celebrate Presidents Day next week, it is a good time to take steps to keep those presidents in your wallet. Collecting and keeping those portraits of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Jackson and Grant in your wallet has become more challenging, even without the threat of a con artist.
A few other presidents were recognized on currency over the years but the printing of those larger bills was discontinued. If you come across Presidents McKinley, Cleveland, Madison and Woodrow Wilson on currency today, you have a lucky find.
It takes a long time and hard work to build a collection of presidential portraits but it can only take a few moments for the treasure to be lost.
Most of us keep our presidents in the bank and access them by writing a check, using a credit card or through an ATM. Criminals can access your presidents as well, especially when you help them out. Data breaches do happen, even with the most secure precautions, but too often an unsuspecting victim will hand over some personal information.
The attendees at the meeting last week shared occasions when they were asked to complete a survey, enticed with a free offer, informed they had won a grand sweepstakes and even tempted by an altered Caller ID.
The importance of protecting your personal information has never been more crucial. Use strong passwords, do not share personal information with anyone (especially on social media sites), stay clear of phishing sites, use caution when shopping online, pay attention to your accounts, avoid using public internet access (especially if doing monetary transactions) and be on the alert for malware and viruses on your computer.
So, if you are celebrating Presidents Day by purchasing a new car, taking advantage of a big sale or heading out for a vacation, remember to protect your presidents like the Secret Service.
Students will be out next week for the February school vacation; please be cautious as children will be outside, hopefully enjoying some late-winter weather.
It will not be long until bicycles, motorcycles and pedestrians are out in full force. I would like to wish readers a very happy Presidents Day and remind children to stay safe during their winter break.
