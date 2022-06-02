It was a little more than four years ago when tragedy struck our family. My nephew, Brian Eldredge, passed away after a brief illness at the young age of 29, leaving everyone in shock. Brian was a talented carpenter, fixer-upper and hard-working young man who was also engaged to be married. He had a passion for music, traveling and especially skateboarding. Following his passing, we would also learn about his dedication toward the mentoring of young skaters as he was a regular at the Amesbury Skate Park.
A few months after losing Brian, his mother received a visitor at her workplace. Walter Margerison, an Amesbury native, Navy veteran and local business owner approached Donna with the idea of naming the Skate Park in Brian’s honor. He presented the idea to Mayor Gray and the City Council voted to adopt the resolution in December of 2018. We also learned while the Skate Park was an extremely popular venue for young and old, weather and age had taken a toll on the structures and renovations were desperately needed. A small committee was formed, a partnership with the Amesbury Improvement Association forged, and a three-part plan adopted. The first phase of the project was completed in April 2021, despite the setbacks from a pandemic, and users were thrilled with the outcome.
Renovating the Park will take time and money but the committee is dedicated to the renovation. This Saturday, June 4, the Game of Skate returns to the Millyard, thanks to the Flatbread Company. Starting at 4 p.m., you’ll be able to check out some great demonstrations, live music, Flatbread Pizza, raffles and much more. The Game of Skate fundraiser promises something for everyone, just like the Skate Park facility. Please stop by and help support the effort to renovate the Skate Park.
We live in a special, little place and appreciate the term, community, knowing what it really means. The Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park is a fine example of what community means. The youngsters who got the Park rolling in the late 1990s are now adults and their children frequent the Park. It’s common to see older and young riders at the Park from dawn to dusk, even during bad weather. It’s a venue where you can skate, ride, rollerblade for free in the scenic town park. In fact, skateboarding is now an Olympic sport, so one can only imagine where the next medalist will come from. Young adults who may not be as comfortable participating in group sports often excel at the Park.
As a community, we can assure young and old are able to enjoy the facilities at the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park for years to come. It’s not only a place to enjoy outside fun, it’s a place to socialize, exercise and continue the mentoring Brian was so dedicated to. Donations are needed and truly appreciated as we aim to raise over $350,000. You can visit the website at www.brianeldredgememorialskatepark.com for updates on the project and checks can also be sent directly in care of Donna Eldredge, 48 Powow St. in Amesbury.
