The Amesbury Beat: The value of experience and lessons learned

It’s almost the first of June, when we would typically be speaking about the conclusion of another school year and of course, graduation.
I like to dedicate a column each year to recognize the accomplishments of students and extend well-wishes as they embark on new journeys. Well, this year will certainly be a memorable one as students speak with their children and grandchildren down the road.
Today’s graduates are positioned to make our country and the world better, as the future is in their hands, especially in uncertain times. Although it may seem an ominous task, it’s also quite a remarkable opportunity.
We’ve received a lesson or two over the past few months; essential workers aren’t always the ones being paid the most, careers can become suddenly fragile, what’s truly important begins at home and we all have a responsibility to help those in need.
So as graduates look toward the future, I’m sure many are wondering what they are in for. I’ve always admired the importance of experience, although never fully appreciated it until later in my career.
The graduates of today have discovered a new form of experience and hopefully will learn from it. Hopefully, the most important lesson learned is the need to take care of each other in good times and especially in bad.
Looking ahead. The road to recovery is not going to be an easy one. Graduates are going to need to set goals and pursue dreams but also be team players; everyone is going to have a role in rebuilding.
Plans are subject to change and undoubtedly, we will face a number of detours. Things we took for granted may no longer be recognizable and we are likely done with the saying, “We’ve always done it that way.”
To the graduates of the Class of 2020, I wish you the very best as you continue on to further your studies, enter the workforce, protect our nation in the military or pursue your wildest dreams.
Remember to be grateful for what you have and worry less about everyone else. You’re never going to have enough money but don’t be afraid to work hard. You can still enjoy life, but don’t forget where you started and about those who supported you along the way.
One of my favorite sayings; “Live for today, plan for tomorrow and never forget yesterday.”
Today, we have become a disposable society; if it’s broken, just go get a new one. Unfortunately, that mindset has extended from belongings to other aspects of our communities, including relationships.
It takes some effort to be successful; with respect, compassion, open communication, understanding and acceptance of the personal beliefs of others. The next generation is going to need to start fixing things in order to build a brighter future.
Freedom is not free as generations paid a hefty price for what we have today. We also have seen how fragile our world can become.
