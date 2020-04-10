The Amesbury Beat: There are still many positives during these uncertain times

As the pandemic crisis continues, it seems we are faced with a daily dose of doom and gloom.
While the situation is certainly tragic for many families across the world, there are plenty of heartwarming stories emerging, which far outnumber the sadness.
I understand the role of the media to report what’s happening, but too often disagree with their presentation methods. Unfortunately, social media has also become a haven for fake news, rumors and unsolicited attacks.
When all is said and done and “COVID-19” becomes written in history books, hopefully our society will look upon our lives a bit differently. As the recovery begins, everyone will have a role in rebuilding the future; attempting to create one even better than imagined.
We have certainly discovered a wide variety of alternatives during this crisis. Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ and other video streaming services have introduced us to theatrical movies in our homes, long-lost television classics, new treasures and even something called “The Tiger King?”
Quarantine Karaoke has introduced us to a new kind of “American Idol,” we found that Zoom isn’t just a PBS Show from the 1970s, musicians are sharing their talents from their homes, and athletes are giving back as they await a return to the field.
I actually just watched as the New England Patriots delivered a truckload of protective masks to the citizens of New York City. In times of crisis, rivalries are put aside and we work together to help those suffering.
Locally, as I mentioned last week, city departments continue their efforts to serve and protect the community; maintaining services, providing honest information and reaching out to state and federal agencies.
Local churches are able to stream services as Easter approaches, education continues as children connect with their teachers online, grocery stores and pharmacies are keeping supplies flowing and providers such as Our Neighbors’ Table have created new ways to support those in need.
The Amesbury for Africa effort has even extended support to our friends in Esabalu, Kenya, who are also facing tough times, too.
“COVID-19 has an international impact but also brings together the strengths we all possess. I almost wonder if the pandemic was sort of a reset button, pushed to make us all slow down and appreciate the little things we have.
One of the discoveries I made during my time inside, was a short piece assembled by local comedian John Krasinski, who is most famous from his time on the hit show “The Office” and as Amazon’s Jack Ryan.
“SGN” — “Some Good News” — highlights some of the stories, which should be given more attention during these troubled times.
The appreciation for our doctors and nurses, the grandfather in Ireland meeting his new grandson through a closed window, the elderly Alabama gentleman who serenaded his wife outside her nursing home and the 15-year-old California girl who returned home to a cheering neighborhood after her last chemo treatment.
This kind of news happens daily to uplift the spirits of anyone who takes the time to find it. Cynics will claim it’s not how things really are, but I would beg to differ; I saw some of the worst over my years but was also able to witness the most amazing things happen as well.
Louis Armstrong was correct when he performed “What a Beautiful World” back in 1967; sometimes, you just need to look a little closer to see the smiles through the tears.
Patience can be a tough, just ask any toddler, but we’ll get through this one. We have faced adversity many times before and always found a way to move forward. Everyone should be patient, careful and cautious for a bit longer until it’s safer.
For readers celebrating this weekend, please have a blessed Easter.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired Amesbury police officer.
