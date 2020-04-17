As we make our way through the new lifestyle we’ve discovered, I think everyone is hoping the end of the pandemic is in sight.
It may be some time before things slowly return to some form of normal, but we’ve all have a greater appreciation for all those who serve and protect our communities. I thought I would give readers an update on some of the community policing services, which needed to be altered during this crisis.
I spoke with Officer Dave Clark, who is the child passenger safety instructor, tasked with checking and installing child car seats. Although the installations had to be halted, he is still available to answer questions and has even referred parents to specific videos online, showing installation tips.
If you have a question about car seat safety, please email him at davidc@amesburyma.gov or call the station at 978-388-1217. Dave is also the contact person for the Drug Take Back Program to safely dispose of unwanted prescription medications.
The DEA has postponed the spring destruction, but the program has not ended. Please do not flush medications down the drain; hold on to the items if you are able until the front lobby at the station reopens or dispose them in the collection box at CVS Pharmacy, 5 Macy St.
Officers Kyle Arsenault and Sam Marlar entered the Police Academy in January and were more than halfway through before the program had to be suspended.
Fortunately, most of their studies had been completed so they will return to patrol until the academy resumes. Both officers worked extensively as reserves last summer so they will be able provide a boost to the shifts.
I also caught up with Officer Scott Peters and the newest member of APD, Whittier, the department’s therapy dog.
The 11-week-old golden retriever joined the force a few weeks ago, a generous donation from Nichols Golden Retrievers of Georgetown.
Scott is very excited to have been chosen to work with Whit and the team has already begun training because puppies grow up very quickly.
With the pandemic happening, they have “Zoomed” into a virtual training program, which is being coordinated through Seacoast Canine of Byfield/Salisbury. In the upcoming weeks, Whit will enroll in puppy boot camp and many more training sessions.
Lastly, in an effort to reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19, the front lobby at the police station became the last public building in Amesbury to close.
Even though the front door is closed, police services remain open 24/7. Residents are asked to use 911 for emergencies and call 978-388-1212 for any other business.
Forms are available online and updates will be provided on the city website and Police Department Facebook page. Clerks will continue to staff the front desk and a telephone for emergencies is still in service outside the fire station.
Please continue to monitor the City of Amesbury website and Police Department Facebook page for further information and updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.